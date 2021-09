The NCAA allows college football teams to practice for up to four weeks ahead of their team's season opener. There are limitations. Time constraints. Contact limits. When and where and how they can wear pads, and how many pads, and for how long. Who can coach. Who can be on the field. A lot of that is similar to other sports at all levels, too. One thing that's fairly unique to college football, though? The fact there really is no preseason. No scrimmages. No dual practices. No true gauge to see how good your team is. West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown would like to change that.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO