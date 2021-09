GTA Online has new bonuses for the week of September 9, and it's all centered around car meets and nightclubs. Get double Rep from any of the LS Car Meet's activities, including Street Race and Pursuit. Increasing your LS Car Meet Rep can get you new car mods and new cosmetics like clothes. If it's your first time and you need to navigate your way to the LS Car Meet, you can find the car meet in Cypress Flats, which is roughly in the South-East area of Los Santos. Additionally, if you win eight Sprint Races in the LS Car Meet, you'll get a Pfister Growler as a reward.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO