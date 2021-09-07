LGBTQ rights group fires president who helped disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
The nation’s largest LGBTQ rights advocacy group has fired its president for advising Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on the #METOO allegations against the governor. The two Human Rights Campaign (HRC) boards terminated Alphonso David “for cause” Monday evening, The New York Times reported. David called his termination unjust in a Monday evening statement and accused the HRC board of lying to him about its investigation.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 3