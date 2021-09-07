CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

LGBTQ rights group fires president who helped disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

By The Daily Caller News Foundation
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 7 days ago
The nation’s largest LGBTQ rights advocacy group has fired its president for advising Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on the #METOO allegations against the governor. The two Human Rights Campaign (HRC) boards terminated Alphonso David “for cause” Monday evening, The New York Times reported. David called his termination unjust in a Monday evening statement and accused the HRC board of lying to him about its investigation.

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers.

