Taliban Violently Breaks Up Kabul Protest Organized By Women, beating them with whips and batons

The Taliban are beginning to realize their vision of the place of women in Afghanistan. Under the leadership of several troubled people, three hundred “devoted sisters” have expressed their support for the Islamic Emirate and their rejection of democracy this Saturday. Covered from head to toe and in stark black, they have praised the hiyab (the imperative to hide your body) and reviled coeducation and other Western influences. But the show prepared for the foreign press has also revealed that the fundamentalists lack a women’s section: they have used female students and teachers from various madrasas to fill the assembly hall.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO