Protests

Taliban Violently Breaks Up Kabul Protest Organized By Women, beating them with whips and batons

Shore News Network
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Taliban violently broke up a protest in Kabul, Afghanistan, led by women on Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal reported. The protestors marched peacefully through the capital in response to Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed, the head of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence agency, being present in the city to discuss the formation of a new Taliban-led administration, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Related
The Guardian

‘They came for my daughter’: Afghan single mothers face losing children under Taliban

The day after Mazar-i-Sharif, the provincial capital of Balkh province, fell to the Taliban on 14 August, gunmen came for Raihana’s* six-year-old daughter. Widowed when her husband was murdered by Taliban forces in 2020, Raihana had been raising her child as a single mother. After her husband’s death she had fought her in-laws for custody of her daughter and won, thanks to the rights she had under Afghan civil law – which state that single women can keep their children if they can provide for them financially.
Canyon News

Military Dogs In Afghanistan Return To U.S.

UNITED STATES—On August 30, the National American Humane Society, falsely reported that dogs were left behind in Afghanistan when U.S. troops were withdrawn from Afghanistan to meet the August 31 deadline set by the Biden Administration. Charlotte Maxwell-Jones, who is the founder of the Kabul Small Animal Rescue, has had...
PETS
Gephardt Daily

21 more U.S. citizens evacuated from Afghanistan

Sept. 11 (UPI) — The U.S. government has evacuated 21 more U.S. citizens from Afghanistan, the U.S. State Department announced. The evacuation occurred Friday through a charter flight and overland route, and also included the departure from Afghanistan of 11 lawful permanent residents, the department said. “Specifically, the department assisted...
U.S. POLITICS
marketresearchtelecast.com

The Taliban want Afghan women to cover up and support their dictatorship

The Taliban are beginning to realize their vision of the place of women in Afghanistan. Under the leadership of several troubled people, three hundred “devoted sisters” have expressed their support for the Islamic Emirate and their rejection of democracy this Saturday. Covered from head to toe and in stark black, they have praised the hiyab (the imperative to hide your body) and reviled coeducation and other Western influences. But the show prepared for the foreign press has also revealed that the fundamentalists lack a women’s section: they have used female students and teachers from various madrasas to fill the assembly hall.
WORLD
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Top US spy says Somalia, Yemen, Syria and Iraq represent greater terrorist threat than Afghanistan

Afghanistan is no longer the US' top concern among international terrorist threats to the American homeland, the nation's top spy said at an intelligence and national security conference in Washington on Monday, even amid ongoing fears from some critics who argue that the country could become a haven for terrorist organizations like ISIS and al Qaeda to regroup following the US withdrawal.
POLITICS
BBC

Kabul make-up artist: 'Women like me are Taliban targets'

On the day the Taliban took control of Afghanistan's capital Kabul, advertising posters outside beauty parlours showing women in bridalwear were painted over. Salons around the city were closed down too. While some businesses have vowed to return to full service soon, others fear for their futures. Afsoon (not her real name), a make-up artist in hiding, describes how much the beauty industry has meant to Afghan women.
WORLD
