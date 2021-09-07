Taliban Violently Breaks Up Kabul Protest Organized By Women, beating them with whips and batons
The Taliban violently broke up a protest in Kabul, Afghanistan, led by women on Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal reported. The protestors marched peacefully through the capital in response to Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed, the head of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence agency, being present in the city to discuss the formation of a new Taliban-led administration, according to the Wall Street Journal.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
