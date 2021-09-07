Security Best Practices for Hybrid Work Environments

As hardware can be costly and difficult to obtain, it is paramount that researchers have methods to emulate device firmware in order to study how devices work and look into their vulnerabilities. For firmware analysis, there are a couple of tools for hardware emulation and extraction, but these tools either only support recent firmware (Linux-based firmware, for example), or are not easy to obtain in the first place, as they’re most likely hidden behind NDAs. For Windows CE environments it was previously only possible to extract binaries and analyze them in disassemblers, as the CE (6) kernel is very different from Windows NT’s kernel and very difficult to analyze dynamically.

SOFTWARE ・ 17 HOURS AGO