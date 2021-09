Last night's Love Island reunion was almost as awkward as when Lillie and Millie went on a date to discuss the fallout after Casa Amor. All of the islanders - apart from Jake, who was apparently ill - joined Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling in the Aftersun studio to discuss some of the best, and worst, moments of the series. And there were some toe-curling reunions on stage, including when Millie and Liam were joined on the sofa by Lillie - weeks after Liam nearly dumped Millie for the Casa Amor bombshell.

