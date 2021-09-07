Jury finds Newport man guilty of second degree murder in 2018 shooting at Hostess House
BEAUFORT — A jury found James William Durner, 44, of Newport, guilty of second-degree murder Thursday after a four-day trial last week in Carteret County Superior Court. According to a press release Tuesday by District Attorney Scott Thomas, the jury deliberated for approximately three hours before rendering its guilty verdict. Superior Court Judge Thomas R. Wilson sentenced Mr. Durner to a maximum of 11 years and 10 months in prison.www.carolinacoastonline.com
