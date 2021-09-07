CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chinese websites already allowing kids to avoid age-time restrictions

By Aaron Orr
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWebsites in China are already working to bypass recently implemented government regulations. According to People's Daily, a Chinese government paper, Tencent has sued over 20 account trading and e-commerce platforms that were trading and renting accounts for Tencent flagship Honor of Kings. The new regulations limit the amount of time...

