CORONAVIRUS: Lyon County Public Health adds classroom exemption plan, adjusts ‘Test to Stay and Learn’ guidance
Adjusted guidance from Lyon County Public Health means adjusted COVID-19 policies for USD 253 Emporia. According to Public Health Emergency Preparedness Director Jennifer Millbern, there are three main categories for these tweaks that were approved Friday. One of those deals with exemptions and exceptions. Fully-vaccinated students and students who have had COVID over the past six months are already exempt, and Millbern says there is now a “classroom exemption” policy.kvoe.com
