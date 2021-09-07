Chicago, Illinois Woman Arrested 396 Times Since 1978, Impressive!

I've always felt that everyone thinks that the drivers in their part of the country are the worse than anywhere else. People from Rockford think we have worse drivers that people from Tulsa and vice versa. I think that it's similar to how we always think that we alwyas choose the slowest bank or grocery store line, we don't but our brains just remember all the bad times but good interactions usually fade quickly. It also is similar to the statistic that says something line, "90% of all accidents happen within 10 miles of your house." You spend the most time that far from your house, so of course the most accidents will happen in that radius. Same for bad drivers, we spend 95% of our driving here in town, so that's where we will see the most egregious driving.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO