Chicago, Illinois Woman Arrested 396 Times Since 1978, Impressive!

By Captain Jack
 7 days ago
Shermain Miles of Chicago, is currently behind bars in downstate Illinois. What did she do, let's start back in 1978. HuffPost. Starting back in 1978 to the current day, Shermain has been arrested nearly 400 times!. Shermain has been breaking the law and in and out of jail so many...

