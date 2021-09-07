CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

John Metchie and Jameson Williams Leading "Complimentary" WR Room

By Michael Brauner
Saturday afternoon marked the start of a new era for the Alabama Crimson Tide, and in particular a new era on offense, especially in the wide receiver room. After losing Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs, DeVonta Smith, and Jaylen Waddle to the draft over the past two years, the matchup against Miami was the first time the wide receiver room had a completely new look outside of John Metchie, who started to shine during the 2020 season.

Sports
Saban on Penalties: “It’s Ridiculous. We’ve Got to Fix it.”

Alabama head coach Nick Saban was not very happy with his team's discipline after the 48-14 victory over Mercer. During the post-game press conference, Saban emphasized the one thing a player has to have is discipline. Saban said discipline creates the proper habits with a player's intensity and decision-making skills.
ICYMI: Week 2 Scores Around the SEC

Another Saturday of college football is in the books. Here are the results from SEC play. Mercer @ (1) Alabama: Alabama annihilated Mercer, 48-14. Bryce Young stunned, going 19-27, 227 yards, 3 TD’s. Biggest Stories: Will Anderson left the game with a lower leg injury, and K Will Reichard missed his first kick since 2019(on a FG attempt), making 19 straight FG’s and 110 straight extra points prior to that miss.
Win Bob Baumhower’s Bama/LSU Tix & A Bama VIP Experience

Bob Baumhower and 953 The Bear have teamed up to bring you a huge opportunity this fall!. Use the free 953 Bear App to tell us you'd like to win a free ‘Bunch For Lunch’ giveaway...Lunch for 6 at Baumhower’s Victory Grille. Weekly winners announced on the Friday Steve Shannon Morning Show.
A Quick Overlook on the Mercer Bears

In Alabama's annual home opener cupcake game, the 2021 Crimson Tide will be taking on a somewhat familiar opponent in Mercer. The Tide hosted Mercer a few years back in November of 2017, where Alabama was victorious over the Bears by a score of 56-0. Will Alabama replicate this shutout...
