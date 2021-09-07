CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

South Korea Closes in on US as Most Attractive Global Wine Market

Cover picture for the articleNew Global Compass 2021 Report from Wine Intelligence Measures and Ranks Market Attractiveness for Wine in 50 Key Countries. – The United States has once again topped the list of the most attractive wine markets in the world, though its lead over #2 South Korea was cut, according to a new report from Wine Intelligence, the global leader in wine consumer research and insights. In 2020, South Korea rose eight places to take the #2 spot, where it remains again this year.

