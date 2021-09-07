South Korea Closes in on US as Most Attractive Global Wine Market

VRT-rule & registration enable tastings, Three additional halls provide more space. 9 September – — The outlook for ProWein 2022, the world’s largest and most important trade fair for wines and spirits in Düsseldorf, Germany, is promising – in every respect. Preparations are in full swing and the market is eagerly awaiting the staging of ProWein from March 27 – 29, 2022 as the first in-person event held in two years. ProWein is getting additional tailwind from the current, recently implemented COVID-19 Protection Ordinance. This new ordinance (as of August 2021) provides the legal basis and prerequisites for holding a trade show which is successful for both exhibitors and visitors.

