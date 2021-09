–The Paso Robles Friends of the Library is opening a second location on Thursday at the Gatherings Emporium at 1335 Park Street. The new Paso Robles Friends of the Library BackRoom Bookstore is the solution to the huge surfeit of books that the organization received when it held two book donation days in July. The library and the friends organization had not been able to accept book donations during the pandemic and there was a pent up backlog of books people were waiting to donate. Cars and trucks filled with boxes of books lined up to unload their donations. The response was overwhelming.

