Season 12, Episode 20 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest with Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt and his ongoing contract negotiations. We talk about possible guaranteed money hold ups with Watt, the Steelers ammo they are likely using in the talks, and if the outside linebacker will practice on Wednesday. We also discuss what Watt’s playing time on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills might look like.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO