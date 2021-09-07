Film Room: Can Chris Wormley Fill In For Stephon Tuitt?
Shortly after the Pittsburgh Steelers announced their initial 53-man roster, word also broke that OT Zach Banner, RB Anthony McFarland Jr., and DE Stephon Tuitt were going to be placed on short-term IR to begin the season. This designation meant that all three players would be required to miss at a minimum of three games to begin the 2021, not being able to return to the active roster until the team’s Week 4 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0