WWE's The Undertaker and New Day to Star in Netflix Interactive Movie 'Escape The Undertaker'

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE Superstars Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods and wrestling legend The Undertaker were all announced for a new interactive Netflix horror film on Tuesday titled Escape The Undertaker. According to Bloody Disgusting, the film is described as "The Undertaker has set a trap for the decorated tag team The New Day at his mansion. What they don't know: The Undertaker's mansion is an extreme Haunted House, packed to the brim with supernatural challenges. It's up to viewers to decide the fate of these three poor souls trying to survive the wrath of The Undertaker."

comicbook.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
