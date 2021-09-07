CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Atlantic School Board regular meeting set for Wednesday evening

kjan.com
 7 days ago

Members of the Atlantic School Board will meet in a regular session 6-p.m. Wednesday, at the Schuler Elementary School Media Center**. Consent Agenda items for approval include:. The resignation of Michella Bartholomew, H.S. Paraeducator & Head Cheer Sponsor, and…. Contract Recommendations for:. Kirsten Blake, Color Guard. Stephanie Clark and Tanya...

www.kjan.com

Comments / 0

Related
kttn.com

Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education meets on Wednesday

The Tri-County Board of Education will hold a meeting Wednesday evening, September 8, 2021, at the Jamesport school at 6 o’clock in the library. The agenda includes COVID-19 response and planning, capital projects, CD investment, and maintenance equipment. New business topics include the Esser 3 Tutoring Program, fundraising requests, and information about a grant.
waynetimes.com

Newark School Board meeting, Sept. 1

The Neweark Board of Education meeting was opened to the Public as usual with the Pledge of Allegiance and the approval of minutes of the previous meetings (August 4-Regular, August 18-Regular). The meeting began with a presentation on the SuperEval platform which is used for self-monitoring Board performance. As Public...
NEWARK, NY
kqradio.com

South Hamilton School Board meeting is set for Monday,September 14 in Jewell.

The September meeting for the South Hamilton Community School Board will be on Monday,September 14 at 6:00 in the middle school high school board room in Jewell. Monday’s agenda includes a review of early retirement incentives, a look at the comprehensive school improvement plan goals and professional development plan, approve an out-of-state conference request and FFA convention trip, a look at personnel matters and a report by superintendent Heather Holm.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Barber
bartlesvilleradio.com

Pawhuska School Board to Meet Monday

The Pawhuska School Board will have its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday evening at the Administration Building. During the meeting, they will consider voting on Pawhuska's estimate of needs for the 2021-2022 school year. There will also be possible action taken regarding an incentive pay plan. There will also be...
PAWHUSKA, OK
kqradio.com

Webster City school board to meet Monday evening, September 13.

The next meeting for the Webster City Community School Board will be this Monday evening, September 13 at 6 p.m. at the school office at 820 Des Moines Street.. Items on the board agenda will include an approval of the updated Return to Learn plan and Rental House Survey. The board will consider the approval of the teaching staff eligible for a lane change, disposal of outdated textbooks, approval of the Solutions Tree Associates contract and a similar contract with Compass PD for literacy professional development for the 2021-22 school year. There will be the acceptance of gifts to the district and approval of fundraising requests. A report by superintendent Dr. Mandy Ross and from the board members plus other matters.
WEBSTER CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affirmative Action#The Atlantic School Board#H S Paraeducator Head#Homecoming Float Sponsors#Fica#Ipers#The General Contractor#Jt Custom Baling#Farm Credit Services
KMZU

Lafayette County C-1 School District Board to meet Thursday evening

HIGGINSVILLE — The Lafayette County C-1 School District Board of Education will meet Thursday evening. Items listed on the agenda include approval of the Library Media Center Program Evaluation and the Special Education Compliance Plan. A COVID reentry plan will be discussed and possibly approved, as well as the 2021-2022 final budget. The board will enter into a closed session to discuss student, personnel, legal and contractual matters before adjourning. The meeting starts at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, in the Administration Board Room in Higginsville.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
Craig Daily Press

Meet this fall’s school board candidates

Five candidates are running for the four seats open on Moffat County School District’s school board. Three newcomers and two incumbents are vying for the seats that make key decisions in the lives of school children in the county. Let’s meet our candidates:. Heather Cannon – District A. Cannon, 41,...
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO
Winona Daily News

9 2 2021 Regular Board Meeting Media Minutes

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #0861 WINONA AREA PUBLIC SCHOOLS Winona, Minnesota The School Board of Independent School District #0861 met for a regular meeting on Thursday September 2, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. in-person at the regular meeting location, the WSHS Multi-Purpose Room. The Board approved the following: - Agenda - 2021-2022 Return to School Plan - Resolution for Health and Safety Measures For the 21-22 School Year - Minutes - Strategic Planning Proposal - ESSER Funding Plan - Closed Session - Adjournment at 10:24 p.m. Michael Hanratty, Clerk Nancy Denzer, Chair These published proceedings are incomplete since they only summarize the actions of the School Board. Complete approved minutes, along with any attachments, are on file in the Winona Area Public Schools' District Office, 903 Gilmore Avenue, Winona, MN. or on the district's website at www.winonaschools.org 9/8 LAC86181 WNAXLP.
WINONA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Youtube
kttn.com

Gallatin Board of Education to meet on Wednesday, September 15

The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education will consider approval of a substitute list next week. The board will meet in the high school library on September 15, 2021, at 6 pm. The agenda also includes the professional development plan, the district-wide evaluation plan, and the Board Member Conflict of Interest and Financial Disclosure. An executive session is planned for the Gallatin R-5 Board of Education meeting on September 15th for a discussion of personnel and student matters.
GALLATIN, MO
midfloridanewspapers.com

Lake Tech regular board meeting slated

EUSTIS — A regular Meeting of Lake Technical College’s Board of Directors be held starting 4:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 13 in the Board Room, Building A, of Lake Technical College, 2001 Kurt St. All meetings are open to the public. For more information, call 352-589-2250. Anyone with a disability wishing...
EUSTIS, FL
advertisernewsnorth.com

Mask skeptics vent at school board meeting

Several parents spoke out against New Jersey’s school mask mandate at last Thursday’s Vernon Township School District meeting. But it was only an opportunity to express frustration. The board declined to object to Gov. Phil Murphy’s recent executive order that masks be worn indoors in schools statewide, public and private,...
VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ
newspressnow.com

School board meetings become crowd control matter

When the St. Joseph Board of Education meets later this month to talk about its face-covering policy, in keeping with a nationwide trend, a large public response is expected. The board is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at its 925 Felix St. meeting room. On Aug. 23, the board voted 5-2 to continue to require all people to wear masks indoors on school district property. Kenneth Reeder, who along with Rick Gilmore dissented, said that although he has reviewed “compelling stories” by people who are concerned about the spread of COVID-19 at school, he concludes this is a matter of parental judgment.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Sheridan Media

SCSD #1 School Board Calls Special Meeting

A special meeting has been called for Sheridan County School District #1 to update and discuss the COVID 19 situation. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6pm on Wednesday, September 1st in Ranchester. No other details are available as of time of this posting.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
94.3 Jack FM

Oshkosh School Board Holds Postponed Meeting Online

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Oshkosh School Board yesterday finally held their meeting originally scheduled for last week. The meeting was held virtually after their attempt to hold it in-person was disrupted by parents angry over the district’s policy to require face masks for students to begin the school year.
OSHKOSH, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy