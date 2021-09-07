Atlantic School Board regular meeting set for Wednesday evening

The next meeting for the Webster City Community School Board will be this Monday evening, September 13 at 6 p.m. at the school office at 820 Des Moines Street.. Items on the board agenda will include an approval of the updated Return to Learn plan and Rental House Survey. The board will consider the approval of the teaching staff eligible for a lane change, disposal of outdated textbooks, approval of the Solutions Tree Associates contract and a similar contract with Compass PD for literacy professional development for the 2021-22 school year. There will be the acceptance of gifts to the district and approval of fundraising requests. A report by superintendent Dr. Mandy Ross and from the board members plus other matters.

WEBSTER CITY, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO