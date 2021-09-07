Atlantic School Board regular meeting set for Wednesday evening

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #0861 WINONA AREA PUBLIC SCHOOLS Winona, Minnesota The School Board of Independent School District #0861 met for a regular meeting on Thursday September 2, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. in-person at the regular meeting location, the WSHS Multi-Purpose Room. The Board approved the following: - Agenda - 2021-2022 Return to School Plan - Resolution for Health and Safety Measures For the 21-22 School Year - Minutes - Strategic Planning Proposal - ESSER Funding Plan - Closed Session - Adjournment at 10:24 p.m. Michael Hanratty, Clerk Nancy Denzer, Chair These published proceedings are incomplete since they only summarize the actions of the School Board. Complete approved minutes, along with any attachments, are on file in the Winona Area Public Schools' District Office, 903 Gilmore Avenue, Winona, MN. or on the district's website at www.winonaschools.org 9/8 LAC86181 WNAXLP.
Comments / 0