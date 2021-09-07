CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

For Over 40 Years, Iowa's Hope Haven Has Provided Meaningful Opportunities For All Abilities

The word “hope” is a beautiful word, but sometimes it can be used so generally that its meaning can be elusive. This isn’t the case for the many who have benefitted from Hope Haven’s work. Begun in the small town of Rock Valley, Iowa, Hope Haven provides day-by-day consistency and support that has enabled thousands of people with disabilities to gain skills to live and work in their communities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=474Pkz_0bowVZQE00
Many of the participants and their families came to Hope Haven seeking hope for a better future and a safe place to develop meaningful skills. Remarkably, that hope has time and again been realized.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f4Dy2_0bowVZQE00
This fits with the Hope Haven mission statement to “...unleash potential in people through work and life skills so that they may enjoy a productive life in their community.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p1iff_0bowVZQE00
This faith based organization sees all human beings as deeply valuable and has listened to the dreams of the people they work with as well as appreciating and discovering their talents and gifts - talents and gifts which are sometimes overlooked.  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2flmOh_0bowVZQE00
The idea for Hope Haven was born as friends chatted over coffee in 1959. After years of work, the seed of their idea grew and grew until finally, Hope Haven opened its doors to 11 children with disabilities in Rock Valley, Iowa, desiring to achieve a future full of possibilities for these kids.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xror1_0bowVZQE00
Four years later, a Work Training Center opened that offered real work and training for adults with disabilities. This later became Double HH Manufacturing in Rock Valley, which is thriving to this day producing agricultural components such as hitch pins. Today, Hope Haven has multiple locations and offers a variety of services, including worldwide wheelchair distributions, community living, and day habilitation.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3swbo7_0bowVZQE00
In 2020, there were 500 people served in the employment services alone! From a small beginning, Hope Haven has brought beauty and hope to the communities in Northwest Iowa and beyond.

To learn more, visit Hope Haven’s website or find them on Facebook. We love Iowa-based success stories! Here’s another one.

