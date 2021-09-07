For Over 40 Years, Iowa’s Hope Haven Has Provided Meaningful Opportunities For All Abilities
The word “hope” is a beautiful word, but sometimes it can be used so generally that its meaning can be elusive. This isn’t the case for the many who have benefitted from Hope Haven’s work. Begun in the small town of Rock Valley, Iowa, Hope Haven provides day-by-day consistency and support that has enabled thousands of people with disabilities to gain skills to live and work in their communities.
