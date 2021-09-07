Adair County Sheriff’s report, 9/7/21

Top law enforcement officials in Cass County are expressing concerns about recent drug activity in the area. A joint statement issued by Sheriff Darby McClaren and Police Chief Dave Erickson, says “Southwest Iowa has had numerous recent incidents where young people in the area are overdosing on Fentanyl. This overdosing is causing people in the area to stop breathing and sometimes die. Law enforcement and emergency responders have saved a number of overdosed people, but have also found several deceased. In many cases the victims are taking pills that they believe to be Oxycontin, or they don’t even know what they are taking.

