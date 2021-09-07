Adair County Sheriff’s report, 9/7/21
Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater reports six arrests took place over the past week. Late Friday night, 34-year-old Shaune William Tindle, of Creston, was arrested near Stuart on a Union County felony warrant, and driving under suspension. He was cited on the driving under suspension charge and released immediately into the custody of the Union County Sheriff’s Office. Friday afternoon, 26-year-old Logan Christopher Partlow, of Stuart, was arrested in Stuart on an Adair County warrant for Failure to Appear at a “show cause” hearing. Partlow was briefly detained for fingerprinting, and then released.www.kjan.com
Comments / 0