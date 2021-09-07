CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Adair County Sheriff’s report, 9/7/21

 7 days ago

Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater reports six arrests took place over the past week. Late Friday night, 34-year-old Shaune William Tindle, of Creston, was arrested near Stuart on a Union County felony warrant, and driving under suspension. He was cited on the driving under suspension charge and released immediately into the custody of the Union County Sheriff’s Office. Friday afternoon, 26-year-old Logan Christopher Partlow, of Stuart, was arrested in Stuart on an Adair County warrant for Failure to Appear at a “show cause” hearing. Partlow was briefly detained for fingerprinting, and then released.

www.kjan.com

WCTV

Liberty County Sheriff’s Office announces drug bust

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a woman for having a trafficking amount of crystal methamphetamine in her car. The arrest happened Sunday night when a deputy pulled over Barbara Nicole Vaught. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a K9 officer was used to sniff around her car for possible drugs. Once the dog alerted to possible drugs, two deputies searched Vaught’s car and found the methamphetamine.
LIBERTY COUNTY, FL
kjan.com

Creston Police report, 9/7/21

Officials with the Creston Police Department report four recent arrests. On Monday (Sept.6), 23-year-old Sheldon Houg, of Creston, was arrested for OWI/2nd offense, and Driving While Suspended. He was being held in the Union County Jail on a $2,300 bond. 29-year-old Micah Denman, of Ankeny, was arrested at around 4-a.m. Monday, in Creston, for Public Intoxication. Denman was also cited for Failure to Maintain Control of a vehicle. He was later released on a Summons to Appear in court.
CRESTON, IA
WJHG-TV

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office adds new furry fighter

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is growing by four paws. K-9 Dose was given to the Sheriff’s Office by the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office in Perry, Florida. K-9 Dose will be the second dog on the drug task force in Calhoun County and Sheriff Glenn...
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
kjan.com

Cass County Sheriff/Atlantic Police Chief concerned about recent drug activity

Top law enforcement officials in Cass County are expressing concerns about recent drug activity in the area. A joint statement issued by Sheriff Darby McClaren and Police Chief Dave Erickson, says “Southwest Iowa has had numerous recent incidents where young people in the area are overdosing on Fentanyl. This overdosing is causing people in the area to stop breathing and sometimes die. Law enforcement and emergency responders have saved a number of overdosed people, but have also found several deceased. In many cases the victims are taking pills that they believe to be Oxycontin, or they don’t even know what they are taking.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Lake Charles American Press

Third person arrested in 2018 double homicide

JENNINGS — A third person has been arrested in connection with the double homicide of a Lacassine couple in 2018. Kyra Todriana Shillow, 25, of Lake Charles was arrested Wednesday in connection with the investigation into the slaying of 72-year-old Walter Gotreaux and his wife, Darlene Cecilia Gotreaux, 70, according to Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.
JENNINGS, LA
Athens News Courier

Arrest reports for 9/7/21

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:. • Anna Chi, 100 block Richards Glen Drive, Franklin, Tennessee, DUI (alcohol) • Kevin Huff, 100 block Sagebrook Drive, Madison, third-degree assault. • Matthew Bailey, homeless, fraudulent use of a debit/credit card. • Rachel Cardena, homeless, fraudulent use of a...
ATHENS, AL
kalb.com

Fentanyl arrests made after police chase in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Three fentanyl-related arrests were made in Alexandria following a police chase on September 7. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said that day they saw a vehicle committing a traffic violation on Rapides Avenue near MacArthur Drive and attempted a traffic stop. However, they said the vehicle fled instead, with the driver throwing items – later identified as several types of drugs – from the vehicle.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
MyChesCo

Who Is She? Do You Help Identify This Would Be Shoplifter?

FAIRLESS HILLS, PA — Falls Township Police are investigating an attempted retail theft that occurred last Wednesday around 5:00 p.m. at the Home Depot in Fairless Hills. Authorities state that the suspect, as seen in the photo, abandoned a cart full of merchandise worth over $2000 when security was approaching her. The suspect also has a tattoo of a bow and arrow on her arm and was seen fleeing the area in a two-door blue Nissan.
FAIRLESS HILLS, PA
wabi.tv

Two arrested on drug charges, one arrested on outstanding warrant in Dexter

DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - The Dexter Police Department arrested two people on drug trafficking charges and a third on an outstanding warrant Thursday in Dexter. Police say they arrived to a home on St. Francis Street looking for someone with an outstanding arrest warrant. Police found 32-year-old Scott Gosselin and...
DEXTER, ME
jacksoncountytimes.net

Jackson County Jail Docket

Jennifer Senuta, 34, Marianna: Battery domestic violence: Marianna Police Department. Michael Patterson, 44, Greenwood: Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamines, trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, nonchild support: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Gary Turner, 35, Graceville: Felon in possession of a firearm: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
KTAL

Caddo coroner identifies man killed in Saturday officer-involved shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man who was shot and killed in a Saturday evening officer-involved shooting in Cedar Grove has been identified. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office says 30-year-old Desmond D. Lewis of Shreveport, was shot just after 7:30 p.m. in the 400 block of West 70th Street near Linwood Charter School, and at 7:52 p.m. was pronounced dead at the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Arkansas Online

Two men arrested in Fayetteville robbery, beating

FAYETTEVILLE -- Two men have been arrested after police say they robbed and pistol-whipped another man before dumping him along the side of a road in Johnson. Mackenzie Lawhorn, 19, of 1352 N. Caddo Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated robbery, kidnapping, theft of property, theft by receiving and engaging in violent criminal gang activity or enterprise. Lawhorn was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WJLA

Video seems to show Tesla driver didn't hit Maryland crossing guard, after initial arrest

Joe Hernandez was arrested last week by Anne Arundel County Sheriff. Hernandez was put in handcuffs in front of his girlfriend and her child and taken to jail where he spent the night locked up. Based on a press release from the Anne Arundel County police, it was widely reported that he had assaulted a school crossing guard by intentionally striking her with his blue Tesla.
MARYLAND STATE
mypanhandle.com

Local teen charged with two bomb threats

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City teen faces charges after he allegedly conspired with another teen to call in a bomb threat at Arnold High School, Bay County Sheriff’s investigators wrote in a news release. Students were evacuated Monday afternoon when the “threat” to the school. Alex...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL

