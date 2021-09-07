6-under 29 wins senior outing at Elks

STEVENSVILLE — Longtime Kent Island Elks member and perennial top horseshoe league performer, Tony Gay of Grasonville, won his 11th career tournament championship at Lodge 2576, in Stevensville, since the year 2000, on Saturday, Aug. 28. The season began the end of March and played every Wednesday evening at the lodge horseshoe venue for 19 consecutive weeks. Eighteen two-person teams competed during the regular season, playing each other team in a five match set each week during that time period. Every team was entered in the single elimination, best of three match tournament to advance beginning Saturday morning. Teams were paired based on their regular season standings.

4 DAYS AGO