6-under 29 wins senior outing at Elks

The team of Jim Luck, Mark Hess, Gary Bishop and Doggie Anderson had a 6-under par 29 Tuesday and won the senior golf league outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course. The winners had birdies on Nos. 10, 11, 12, 14, 16 and 18. The rest of the field:. 29:...
PHILIPPI — Lydia Phillips turned in a hat trick as Philip Barbour claimed a 6-1 win over Fairmont Senior Tuesday night in Big 10 Conference action at George Byrer Field at BC Bank Park. The Lady Colts took a 3-1 lead in the first half on goals by Riley McCartney,...
They call him a "coward" They accuse him of having been "not very brave" And Patrick Reed puts the "like" On the social networks there are many accusations against Steve Stricker, captain of the USA at the Ryder Cup in Wisconsin (from 24 to 26 September), for having excluded the Texan Patrick Reed from his team.
Jeff Burda of Modesto simply continues to win. The 68-year-old Burda claimed his record 12th Northern California Golf Association title, winning the 18th NCGA Senior Valley Amateur Championship by six strokes over Bob Johnson of Vacaville and Michael Lance of Fairfax at Whitehawk Ranch Golf Club in Clio. The 2020...
Granbury High School (0-1) will play host to Waco University High School (0-1) in the first of three straight home football dates at Johnny Perkins Field, and the Pirates are hungry for a Senior Night win after a close loss last week. The Pirates got stronger late in the game...
With the lingering threat of COVID added to the longstanding threat of weather possibly playing havoc with games later in the season, the Columbus East girls soccer team decided to move senior night up to Thursday. The Olympians made the big night for their three seniors a winning one. They...
RIVERSIDE – Three goalkeepers combined for a shutout as Wilmington defeated Stebbins 4-0 Thursday in non-league girls soccer action. Maddie Hisco (two saves), Sevannah Brooks (two saves) and Liz Allen (one save) shared time in goal for the Hurricane. On offense, Taylor Noszka added two more goals to her 2021...
WHEELING – Some wins are just sweeter than others. When you defeat the reigning state champions, as Linsly School did Saturday afternoon, there is extra reason to relish the moment. The Cadets made all the plays needed on both sides of the ball to pocket a prized 31-22 triumph over...
WASHINGTON CH — Macey Waldron’s hat trick led the Blanchester girl soccer team to a 6-0 win over Washington Senior in non-league girls soccer action at Gardner Park. Blanchester, 2-3 on the year, played well defensively in the win, as Torie Potts earned her first career shutout, coach Kristina White said.
The Goblins and Lady Goblins have played their final regular season round of golf at the Harrison Country Club.Both teams came away with important wins as the postseason approaches.The Goblins put …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Georgia soccer beat Wofford 5-0 on senior night with three goals coming from seniors Abby Boyan and Dani Murguia. Graduate Mollie Belisle scored two goals in the Bulldogs' win. Her two-goal performance put her in sole possession of the national lead for goals scored as she was tied for the lead at the start of the game.
STEVENSVILLE — Longtime Kent Island Elks member and perennial top horseshoe league performer, Tony Gay of Grasonville, won his 11th career tournament championship at Lodge 2576, in Stevensville, since the year 2000, on Saturday, Aug. 28. The season began the end of March and played every Wednesday evening at the lodge horseshoe venue for 19 consecutive weeks. Eighteen two-person teams competed during the regular season, playing each other team in a five match set each week during that time period. Every team was entered in the single elimination, best of three match tournament to advance beginning Saturday morning. Teams were paired based on their regular season standings.
NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- Playing for the first time in nearly two years, the Yale field hockey team relied heavily on its veterans Friday afternoon in the season opener at Johnson Field against Merrimack -- and those veterans delivered in a big way. The senior class -- midfielder Iliana Cabral, midfielder Imogen Davies, forward Kelly Dolan and midfielder Sarah King -- totaled two goals and six assists. Yale even got a goal from a grad student (forward Anissa Abboud). Juniors Theodora Dillman (two goals) and Alissa Wong (one) also chipped in, and the end result was a 6-0 win.
Adi Sutarno was so convinced someone would beat his 3-under-par 69 at the Super Seniors Open, he departed Hacienda Hills Country Club before the score even went up on the board. So imagine his surprise a few hours later when he got a phone call informing him he was the...
Michigan’s Steve Maddalena cruised to a five-shot victory Friday in the Senior Porter Cup golf tournament at Niagara Falls Country Club in Lewiston. Maddalena, 61, shot a final round, 2-over 72 to finish at 2-under-par 208 in the 54-hole event, which attracted a top national field of 55-and-over players. He was the only player to finish under par.
Steve Maddalena ran away from the field at the Senior Porter Cup, strolling to a five-shot victory at the Niagara Falls Country Club in Lewiston, N.Y. Maddalena enjoyed a seven-stroke lead heading into the final round and after carding a 2-over 72 on Friday, the Michigan Golf Hall of Famer stood alone atop the leaderboard at 2-under 208 for the 54-hole event.
Wilmington High School graduate Jack Murphy won the Defiance Invitational Wednesday at Eagle Rock Golf Club. Murphy’s medalist honors helped his Lourdes University Gray Wolves to a third-place finish in the tournament. Murphy, a sophomore, had a 1-under 69, the eighth lowest round in program history. Murphy and Davis Longyear...
FLANDREAU, S.D. — The Elk Point-Jefferson High School football team earned an emphatic 55-6 win over Flandreau on Friday night. Ben Swatek ran for two touchdowns, and he ran for 71 yards. Devon Schmitz led the Huskies with 118 rushing yards, and he, too, found the end zone. Noah McDermott,...
WILMINGTON — With two sub-40 scores, Wilmington defeated Blanchester 155 to 210 Thursday in non-league golf at the Elks 797 Golf Course. Bryce Bandow had a personal best 43 for the Wildcats. WHS senior Braydon Conley was medalist on the day with a 1-over par 36. Corrick DeBoard had a...
LEBANON — The Wilmington High School girls golf team was defeated by Lebanon 201 to 218 Thursday at Harmon Golf Course. Lilly Middleton was the overall match medalist with a 41. Katie Murphy had a 53 for the Hurricane while Abbi Battrell shot 59 and Reagan Reese had 65.
WILMINGTON — New Richmond handed Wilmington a 25-20, 25-23, 14-25, 25-14 defeat Thursday in SBAAC American Division volleyball at Fred Summers Court. The Hurricane goes to 4-2 overall, 0-2 in the division. The Lions are 7-1 overall, 2-1 in league play. Brynn Bryant had seven kills, 12 assists, an ace,...
