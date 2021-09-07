If Verizon stocks the Exynos 2200-powered Galaxy S22, would you still buy it?
For years we’ve been used to Samsung supplying its Galaxy S series with Snapdragon processors in the US, and powered by Exynos chips elsewhere, but it seems that 2022 could herald a slight change. Instead of stocking the Galaxy S22 with the new Snapdragon 898 SoC like every other carrier and retail outlet, Verizon is reportedly eyeing up the Exynos 2200-powered variant instead, which is quite unusual.www.talkandroid.com
