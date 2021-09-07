Raising Awareness of Addiction in the Two River Area

RED BANK – As of Tuesday, Monmouth County officially lost 100 of its residents to addiction in 2021 alone. The disease does not discriminate. Drug overdoses can happen to anyone of any background, financial status, race or age. That’s why some 50-plus community members came together in Red Bank Aug. 31, on International Overdose Awareness Day, to let those suffering know they are not alone, their loved ones are not forgotten and the fight to end the stigma continues daily.