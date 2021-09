More and more parents are turning to homeschooling during this pandemic, and a new store in Belton will offer much needed supplies. According to a report from our news partners at KWTX, a new store called Homeschool House has opened at 2152 North Main Street in Belton. The shop sells homeschooling resources for parents and children, and fills a major hole in the Central Texas market.

