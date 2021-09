This is going to be awesome and I personally cannot wait to get tickets. Food Network star Alton Brown is bringing his Alton Brown Live- Beyond the Eats Tour to Evansville. I have been watching Alton Brown for years. And, while he's been featured on a wide variety of Food Network shows, my personal favorite series is Iron Chef America. Alton knows virtually everything there is to know about food and the science behind it. Every time I see him on TV, I learn something new- often in inventive, quirky ways. Now, here's the chance for us to see him in person.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO