CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Hoskin Centers 'Complete Sovereignty' In Cherokee State Of The Nation Address

publicradiotulsa.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCherokee Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. emphasized his commitment to achieving "complete sovereignty" in his annual State of the Nation address on Saturday. "Another great test of our nation’s strength has been protecting Cherokee sovereignty, and seizing the opportunities, under the Supreme Court’s McGirt decision," Hoskin said, referring to last year's ruling that found the state of Oklahoma had been illegally prosecuting certain crimes over which Tribal or federal law enforcement had jurisdiction. "The Cherokee Reservation, created by our treaties with the United States, remains exclusively within the jurisdiction of the Cherokee Nation. Let me be clear: My administration will protect the hard-fought gains for our sovereignty under McGirt."

www.publicradiotulsa.org

Comments / 0

Related
cherokeephoenix.org

OPINION: Cherokee Nation leads on making U.S. government fulfill health care promises

One of the most important principles of federal Indian law is the trust responsibility that the U.S. government has toward tribal nations. Tribes gave more than billions of acres of land and its resources to the United States, often under duress. In return, the federal government took on a legal obligation in perpetuity to safeguard the well-being of tribes and of Indian people.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
stilwelldemocrat.com

Chief Hoskin calls for comprehensive behavioral health system, construction of new Hastings hospital, new Head Start facilities, Adair County immersion school and more in State of the Nation Address

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – After a decade of dramatic expansion of the Cherokee Nation health system, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. unveiled plans to construct a new hospital that will replace the W.W. Hastings Hospital facility, and to make historic investments in order to build a comprehensive behavioral health system that meets the needs of the Cherokee people.
EDUCATION
News On 6

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Talks Tribe Goals In Annual State Of The Nation Address

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. is fighting challenges against the Supreme Court's ruling on tribal jurisdiction. "We will oppose any attempt to undermine our jurisdiction anywhere across our reservation,” said Hoskin. Hoskin said protecting tribal sovereignty continues to be one of his major goals. It’s something he discussed...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
Fox News

Arizona's AG rebuffs Biden DOE's mask probe: Won't 'tolerate' efforts to undermine state sovereignty

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich forcefully responded to the Department of Education (DOE) Tuesday, telling Secretary Miguel Cardona he won't "tolerate" any federal overreach through the administration's masking investigation. His letter came after DOE announced it would investigate Arizona's and other states' prohibitions on masking requirements, arguing that they may...
ARIZONA STATE
cherokeephoenix.org

OPINION: Cherokee Nation expands role in aerospace sector

Oklahoma has a rich legacy of innovation and success in the aerospace industry. Cherokee Nation citizen Will Rogers was one of its earliest promoters almost 100 years ago. Today, aerospace and aviation continue to help propel the Oklahoma economy, and the CN plays a key role in this business sector.
CHEROKEE, OK
KTUL

Cherokee Nation passes nearly $3B budget; largest in tribe's history

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation passed the largest budget in the tribe's history on Monday, coming in just shy of $3 billion. The FY22 General Operating Budget of $2.98 billion was approved by the Council of the Cherokee Nation during Monday evening's Council meeting. The FY22 budget funding...
TULSA, OK
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Cherokee Nation highlights Medication Assisted Treatment Clinic for International Overdose Awareness Day

TAHLEQUAH — Cherokee Nation observed Tuesday as International Overdose Awareness Day and continues to focus on medication assisted treatment and overdose prevention. Cherokee Nation Behavioral Health offers programs and services that aim to reduce addiction and overdose, including Medication Assisted Treatment. The MAT Clinic inside W.W. Hastings Hospital provides access to behavioral health clinicians and medications that prevent withdrawals while patients are on their journey toward sobriety.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of The Nation#The Supreme Court#Tribal#The Cherokee Nation#Cherokee National Holiday
theonefeather.com

Cherokee Nation announces 2021 Cherokee National Treasures, other awards

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Three Cherokee Nation citizens have been named this year’s Cherokee National Treasures for their work in preserving and promoting Cherokee art and culture. The Cherokee Nation Treasure status is an honor presented by the tribe to individuals who are keeping the art, language and culture alive through their crafts and work.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Cherokee Nation celebrates citizens, organizations in virtual holiday ceremony

TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Nation on Sept. 2 celebrated citizens and organizations for their statesmanship, patriotism, community leadership and devotion to the tribe during a virtual Cherokee National Holiday Awards Ceremony. The tribe also honored Apple, Google and Microsoft for helping to preserve the Cherokee language and expand its use...
CHEROKEE, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Jobs
cherokeephoenix.org

Search for Cherokee Nation citizen Aubrey Dameron continues 2 years later

GROVE – The search for Cherokee Nation citizen Aubrey Dameron continues more than 2-1/2 years after her reported disappearance on March 9, 2019. While stories surround Dameron’s disappearance, her aunt, Pam Smith, and uncle, Christian Fencer, keep searching. Who is Aubrey Dameron?. Born Oct. 22, 1993, Dameron was just a...
CHEROKEE, OK
Tahlequah Daily Press

Cherokee Nation announces new film commissioner, film office staff

TULSA – Cherokee Nation has announced Kevin Shand as the tribe’s new film commissioner. In his new position, Shand will serve dual roles as both film commissioner for the Cherokee Nation and as the tribe’s film office manager. Shand previously served as the Colorado state film commissioner and director of...
CHEROKEE, OK
anadisgoi.com

Cherokee Nation gives eco-friendly boost to Rogers County Cherokee Association

CLAREMORE, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation recently installed rooftop solar panels on the Rogers County Cherokee Association community building to save on its utility costs by 90 percent. The installation is the fifth Cherokee community organization to get an eco-friendly boost as part of the $30 million Housing, Jobs and...
ENVIRONMENT
publicradiotulsa.org

State Republican Party Says Afghan Refugees Not Welcome In Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Republican Party on Saturday said the state should not welcome Afghan refugees fleeing Taliban rule following the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan. In a video posted to the party's Facebook page, party chair John Bennett called on Oklahomans to speak up about the fact that they are anti-refugee.
OKLAHOMA STATE
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Cherokee Nation Treasurer Janees Taylor confirmed by Tribal Council

Janees Taylor was confirmed as the Cherokee Nation’s newest Treasurer by the Council of the Cherokee Nation Thursday. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. nominated Taylor for the position on August 9. She was unanimously confirmed by the Council Thursday. Taylor will transition into her new role as Treasurer with the new 2022 fiscal year. “Janees Taylor will oversee a $3 billion budget, the…
POLITICS
New Jersey Herald

As Texas abortion law roils governor's race, NJ's sweeping pro-choice bill stalls | Stile

No other issue — perhaps with the exception of gun control — better illustrates the political chasm between red Texas and blue New Jersey than abortion. Texas just passed a law limiting abortions to six weeks — in clear defiance of the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe V. Wade ruling — and has offered $10,000 bounties for those who snitch on people and abortion providers who violate the new statute.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy