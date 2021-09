With COVID-19 and its Delta variant still lingering over festival season, Lost Lands has updated its entry requirements to encourage a safer experience for all. The health and safety of all attendees is Lost Lands’ number one priority. In following new industry guidelines, Lost Lands will now require either proof of full Covid-19 vaccination or a negative test result within 72 hours before first entering the festival in order to attend. You will be checked once and then given a wristband to wear for the weekend.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO