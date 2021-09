A 6.9 acre vegetation fire in Southern Mendocino county has been contained. The McCutchen Fire was reported around 2:30 PM Monday afternoon in the Pine Mountain area of Geysers Road, nearly the same spot where the 6 acre Rock Fire sprang up after overnight lightning strikes. 93 fire personnel, including two tankers, 11 engines, four dozers, two crews and three water tenders responded to the blaze. The McCutchen Fire was fully contained by 7:45 PM. There were no reports of structure damage or injuries.

