Sonic Colors Ultimate review

By Sean Smith
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIgnoring the partially fan-led Sonic Mania, there has not been much worth playing involving Sega’s thirty-year-old mascot since the Megadrive/Mega CD days. In all honesty, you would struggle to pin down a truly classic Blue Blur adventure that could challenge the astonishing legacy of his long-time perceived rival, Mario. Console version of Sonic Generations aside, perhaps the other pick of an extensive and often woefully poor bunch was 2010’s Wii vintage, Sonic Colors. Whilst it was a more than adequate blast of high-octane platforming, was it really something that was crying out for a re-release?

