Sonic Colors Ultimate review

At some point or another, I think we’ve all wanted to be a spy. Whether it’s the charm of Bond or the tenacity of Bourne, there are few characters more genuinely cool than the greats of spy fiction. Although series like Hitman and Metal Gear have been bringing sneaky antics to gaming for decades, the stealth gameplay just doesn’t quite bring with it that spy thrill for me. If you’ve got a co-op partner to play with though (hopefully one of you grabbed the game when it was available on PS+) Operation: Tango will make you feel like a genuine secret agent.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO