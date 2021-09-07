CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

In Pictures: Soaring temperatures as summer draws to a close

By Video
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QiV1z_0bowOlob00
Walkers take in the view of Derwent Water in Cumbria (PA) (PA Wire)

The UK is enjoying a warm start to September as pupils head back to school and the Met Office said some areas were close to recording an official heatwave.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Five things to watch in the California recall election

California voters will render a verdict Tuesday on whether Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) will get to keep his job for another year. On the ballot will be two questions: whether Newsom should be recalled as governor and, if so, who should replace him. Conservative radio host Larry Elder (R) has emerged as the top prospect to succeed Newsom if the recall effort is successful.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pupils#Back To School#The Met Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CNN

Met Gala 2021: Best fashion from the red carpet

Pop culture's most famous faces descended on the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday evening to celebrate the fashion industry's party of the year: the Met Gala. Postponed last time around due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the star-studded annual fundraiser for the Met's Costume Institute returned to mark the opening of its banner fashion exhibition, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." A-list actors, supermodels,TV drag queens, musicians and athletes all walked the red carpet -- or cream carpet, to be precise -- offering their own unique take on the all-American theme.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
newschain

newschain

37K+
Followers
90K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy