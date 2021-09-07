In Pictures: Soaring temperatures as summer draws to a close
The UK is enjoying a warm start to September as pupils head back to school and the Met Office said some areas were close to recording an official heatwave.
The UK is enjoying a warm start to September as pupils head back to school and the Met Office said some areas were close to recording an official heatwave.
A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.https://www.newschainonline.com
Comments / 0