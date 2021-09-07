CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ND harriers compete at EC

By Aaron Kirchoff
Greensburg Daily News
Greensburg Daily News
 7 days ago
ST. LEON - The North Decatur cross country teams competed in the East Central Invitational this past Saturday. For the girls, South Ripley won the small division title with 29. Jac-Cen-Del was second with 44 followed by North 47 and Rising Sun, Lawrenceburg and Taylor incomplete. For the Lady Chargers,...

