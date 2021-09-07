ND harriers compete at EC

ST. LEON – Batesville won the team titles in the big school division for both the boys and girls at the East Central cross country invitational. For the Bulldogs, senior Ean Loichinger was the overall champion with a season best of 16:48. He was followed closely by teammate Benjamin Moster capturing second place with a season best of 16:54. The Dogs also snagged the third spot by Daren Smith, also running a season’s best (17:37). Kyler Daulton finished out the top 10 spots at 18:24 (another season’s best). The fifth Bulldog and completing the top scoring spots, running a personal best was Jake Chapman, coming in 14th. Eli Loichinger was close behind in 17th spot and finishing out the varsity seven was Benjamin Adams, running a personal best and in 25th place.

BATESVILLE, IN ・ 9 DAYS AGO