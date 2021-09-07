CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian Bioscience Air-Dryable Direct DNA qPCR Saliva Mixes

Meridian Bioscience launched its Air-Dryable Direct DNA qPCR Saliva and Air-Dryable Direct RNA/DNA qPCR Saliva Mixes. The mixes are designed for incorporation in room temperature stable molecular tests, directly targeting nucleic acid sequences from saliva and sputum. The mixes were formulated specifically to overcome inhibitors found in saliva samples to...

Related
Business Insider

Meridian Bioscience Expands Voluntary Recall of LeadCare Test Kits

Meridian Bioscience Inc's (NASDAQ:VIVO) subsidiary Magellan Diagnostics Inc has expanded the Class I recall of its LeadCare Test Kits used to detect lead in whole blood. Magellan provides two controls in the test kits designed to mimic blood and are spiked with lead to specific target values with an associated acceptable range.
GenomeWeb

New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: Natera, Sema4, Meridian Bioscience, More

Natera has launched Prospera with Quantification, a cell-free DNA test for kidney rejection that provides the quantity of donor-derived cfDNA (dd-cfDNA), fraction of dd-cfDNA, and total cfDNA on every report. Combining these three metrics improves sensitivity when evaluating transplant rejection, compared to using dd-cfDNA fraction alone, Natera said. Currently, other commercially available cfDNA tests that assess transplant rejection only report the fraction of dd-cfDNA.
GenomeWeb

Zymo Gets CE Mark for Saliva, Swab Sample Collection Kits

NEW YORK — Zymo Research said on Wednesday that it has received CE marking for its SafeCollect line of sample collection kits. The kits, which are available in both swab and saliva formats, include collection tubes containing Zymo's DNA/RNA Shield stabilization solution for nucleic acid preservation at ambient temperatures for at least 30 days.
GenomeWeb

Cancer Mutation Detection Depends on Choices at Each Step of Sequencing, Analysis Pipeline

NEW YORK — An international team of researchers has examined how variations in sequencing approaches can influence the ability to accurately detect cancer mutations, providing guidance for the wider community. The team additionally developed a set of reference samples for benchmarking efforts. Next-generation sequencing approaches are increasingly being adopted to...
Nature Papers Examine Factors Affecting Mutation Detection, Map of Development, Sequencer Performance

An examination of how aspects of the sequencing and analysis process can influence efforts to detect cancer mutations in clinical samples is reported in Nature Biotechnology this week, highlighting the need for reproducibility and accuracy in precision oncology. While the falling costs of next-generation sequencing have led to a rise in the technology's use in the clinic, no bulk sequencing study has yet addressed the effects of cross-site reproducibility or weighed the biological, technical, and computational factors that influence variant identification. An international team led by scientists from the US Food and Drug Administration and Fudan University interrogated somatic mutations in paired tumor/normal cell lines to identify factors affecting detection reproducibility and accuracy at six different centers. Using both whole-genome sequencing and whole-exome sequencing, the investigators evaluated the reproducibility of different sample types with varying input amounts, tumor purity, and multiple library construction protocols, followed by processing with nine bioinformatics pipelines. They find that read coverage and callers affected both WGS and WES reproducibility, but WES performance was influenced by insert fragment size, genomic copy content, and the global imbalance score. "Because these samples were prepared from a pair of well-characterized, renewable tumor/normal cell lines from the same donor, our results can serve as a reference for the NGS research community when performing benchmarking studies for the development of new NGS products, assays, and informatics tools," the study's authors write. They also provide recommendations regarding DNA fragmentation for WES runs, selection of NGS platforms, and bioinformatics tools based on the nature of available biosamples and study objectives. Such recommendations, they say, can improve the reproducibility and accuracy of NGS for cancer mutation detection.
GenomeWeb

Strata Oncology Trial Data Support Robustness of NGS Assay for Challenging Samples

NEW YORK – Research from Strata Oncology on a large cohort of cancer patients has shown that the firm's amplification-based sequencing assay can handle samples that don't meet the usual requirements for comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP). The company also believes that assays like StrataNGS that only need little tumor tissue...
GenomeWeb

Japanese Health Ministry Clears Thermo Fisher Scientific Oncomine Assay as CDx for Lung Cancer Drug

NEW YORK – Thermo Fisher Scientific said on Friday that the Japan Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW), Japan's regulatory agency, has granted approval to the company's Oncomine Dx Target Test to be used as a companion diagnostic to identify patients with RET-fusion positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who may be candidates for treatment with Eli Lilly's selpercatinib (formerly known as LOXO-292).
GenomeWeb

Blueprint Genetics to Analyze Biobank Samples for Rare Diseases in New Finnish Study

NEW YORK – Quest Diagnostics subsidiary Blueprint Genetics said on Thursday that it has partnered with the Helsinki Biobank and Helsinki University Hospital for a research initiative called Rare3k that aims to develop algorithms to accelerate the identification of patients who could benefit from genetic testing for certain rare diseases.
GenomeWeb

Science Papers Examine Vitiligo Pathogenesis, CRIPSR Platform for SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Design

Using single-cell RNA sequencing, a team led by scientists from the University of Massachusetts Medical School have gained new insights into vitiligo, a skin disorder characterized by the elimination of melanocytes by CD8+ T cells. The investigators performed scRNA-seq on affected and unaffected skin from patients with vitiligo as well as healthy controls to define the role of each cell type in coordinating autoimmunity during disease progression. As reported in this week's Science Translational Medicine, they find that type I cytokine signaling is a key driver of disease progression and that this signaling pathway was also used by regulatory T cells (Tregs) to limit disease in non-lesional skin. CCR5-CCL5 signaling was found to be critical to effector CD8+ T cell and Treg function, and mouse studies showed that disease suppression required CCR5 expression on Tregs. "Our data provide critical insights into the pathogenesis of vitiligo and uncover potential opportunities for therapeutic interventions," the researchers write. GenomeWeb has more on this, here.
GenomeWeb

Twist Bioscience, Adicet Bio Ink Cancer Collaboration; Barclays Initiates Twist Coverage

NEW YORK – Twist Bioscience announced on Monday a collaboration with Adicet Bio on T cell-based cancer therapies. Separately, investment bank Barclays initiated coverage of Twist last week with an "Overweight" rating. Twist and Adicet will collaborate on the discovery of gamma delta T cell therapies against five undisclosed targets....
GenomeWeb

PNAS Papers on Peanut Genetics, Acute Kidney Injury Protection, Colorectal Cancer Carcinogenesis

Editor's Note: Some of the articles described below are not yet available at the PNAS site but are scheduled to be posted this week. Researchers at the University of Georgia, HudsonAlpha Institute of Biotechnology, and elsewhere present evidence for the widespread presence of Arachis cardenasii GKP 10017 wild peanut accession genetics in A. hypogaea crops in Africa, Asia, the Americas, and Oceania. Using a combination of A. cardenasii GKP 10017 whole-genome sequencing and resequencing — combined with array-based SNP profiling on hundreds of wild or domesticated Arachis accessions — the team detected historical hybridization events involving A. cardenasii and A. hypogaea plants in the 1960s, ultimately leading to peanut crop cultivars with A. cardenasii-related disease or pest resistance at sites around the world. "[W]e uncover the global benefits arising from the introduction of one wild species accession to peanut-breeding programs decades ago," the authors report, noting that "peanut cultivars with genetics from this wild accession provided improved food security and reduced used of fungicidal sprays."
GenomeWeb

Jumpcode Genomics, TGen Partner to Test Metagenomic Approaches for COVID Detection

NEW YORK – Genome technology company Jumpcode Genomics said on Tuesday that it is collaborating with the Translational Genomics Research Institute to aid investigations into the genomic epidemiology of SARS-CoV-2. Specifically, the partners are validating solutions and clinical services that use metagenomic sequencing and analysis to detect COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.
GenomeWeb

NIH Awards $185M to 25 Teams Studying Genomic Variation, Function

NEW YORK — The National Institutes of Health said on Thursday that it has committed roughly $185 million over the next five years to fund an initiative investigating how genomic variation alters human genome function and affects health and disease. NIH is providing the funding through 25 grants awarded to...
GenomeWeb

Cell Papers Examine Rise of SARS-CoV-2 Variants, Kākāpō Genomes, Malaria Parasite Sequencing

The emergence of three SARS-CoV-2 variants in 2020 followed changes in selective pressures on the virus, a new analysis appearing in Cell reports. An international team of researchers led by the University of Cape Town's Darren Martin applied phylogenetics-based approaches to examine patterns of natural selection within the Alpha, Beta, and Gamma viral variants. They found evidence of convergent evolution in the three lineages — a set of convergent mutations at 35 genomic sites, which they have dubbed the 501Y meta-signature. The researchers add that viruses from other lineages also appear to be converging on this meta-signature. "We therefore anticipate that the culmination of the currently ongoing evolutionary convergence of 501Y lineage viruses will yield a succession of variants possessing increasing subsets of 501Y lineage meta-signature mutations," they add.
GenomeWeb

Natera Signatera Test to be Used in Study of MRD-Guided Treatment for Colon Cancer Patients

NEW YORK – Natera said on Tuesday that it has signed an agreement with the National Cancer Institute-funded group NRG Oncology to use the company's Signatera personalized molecular residual disease test to investigate MRD-guided treatment strategies for early-stage colon cancer patients in the NRG-GI008: Colon Adjuvant Chemotherapy based on Evaluation of Residual Disease (CIRCULATE-US) prospective, multicenter, randomized clinical trial.
GenomeWeb

Bio-Techne, Carterra Partner on COVID-19 Variant Analysis

NEW YORK ─ Bio-Techne and Carterra said Wednesday that they are collaborating to study more than 40 COVID-19 variants, including the Delta variant and other emerging variants as they are discovered. Financial and other terms of the collaboration were not disclosed. Minneapolis-based Bio-Techne has developed SARS-CoV-2 variants to fast-track the...
