Now the Entire Time’s Up Board Has Resigned

By Claire Lampen, @claire_lampen
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeeks after Time’s Up CEO Tina Tchen resigned over the fallout from sexual-harassment investigations into Andrew Cuomo, the organization’s entire board — including Shonda Rhimes, Jurnee Smollett, Eva Longoria, and Ashley Judd — plans to step down. In a statement posted September 4, the governing board of directors for the initiative, which aims to combat gender-based discrimination in the workplace, announced imminent housecleaning.

The Time’s Up Celebrity Advisory Board Has Been Dissolved

Time’s Up has dissolved an advisory board consisting of several A-list actresses and celebrities following its mishandling of harassment allegations against former New York governor Andrew Cuomo. The 71-member advisory board, titled the Global Leadership Board, featured a broad range of activists and celebrities including Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Chastain, Natalie Portman, Janelle Monáe, Brie Larson, Tessa Thompson, Padma Lakshmi, Laura Dern, America Ferrera, Kerry Washington, Tarana Burke, Alyssa Milano, Gretchen Carlson, Amy Schumer, and Julianne Moore. The members were notified September 5 via email from Nina Shaw, a co-founder of Time’s Up. “This is notice to you that effective immediately, Time’s Up has dissolved the Global Leadership Board,” she wrote, per Variety. “There is no need for your individual resignations, as the group no longer exists.”
Human Rights Campaign Fires President for Advising Cuomo on Harassment

The Human Rights Campaign fired its president Monday, “effective immediately,” for advising Andrew Cuomo on how to handle allegations of sexual harassment. The country’s largest LGBTQ rights advocacy group said in a statement that Alphonso David had violated the terms of his contract by assisting the former New York governor, saying “At HRC, we are fighting to bring full equality and liberation to LGBTQ+ people everywhere. That includes fighting on behalf of all victims of sexual harassment and assault.” It went on to accuse David of lying about the organization’s investigation into him: “Yesterday and today, Mr. David released a statement that included significant untruths about the investigation and his status within the organization.” David responded, “They unjustly provided notice of termination to me in order to end my fight for the integrity of the review process... Expect a legal challenge.”
