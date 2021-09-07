Now the Entire Time’s Up Board Has Resigned
Weeks after Time’s Up CEO Tina Tchen resigned over the fallout from sexual-harassment investigations into Andrew Cuomo, the organization’s entire board — including Shonda Rhimes, Jurnee Smollett, Eva Longoria, and Ashley Judd — plans to step down. In a statement posted September 4, the governing board of directors for the initiative, which aims to combat gender-based discrimination in the workplace, announced imminent housecleaning.www.thecut.com
Comments / 0