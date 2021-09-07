Indulge On All Your Favorite Retro Sweets At Old Time Soda Company In Mississippi
One of the state’s most unique sweet shops, Old Time Soda Company carries much more than candy. As the name implies, it specializes in soda and stocks more than 500 varieties! The confection selection is nearly as varied and includes everything from classics to hard-to-find candies.
For more information, call Old Time Soda Company at (662) 603-5946. You can also visit the Old Time Soda Company Facebook page.
