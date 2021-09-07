CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Indulge On All Your Favorite Retro Sweets At Old Time Soda Company In Mississippi

By Daniella DiRienzo
One of the state’s most unique sweet shops, Old Time Soda Company carries much more than candy. As the name implies, it specializes in soda and stocks more than 500 varieties! The confection selection is nearly as varied and includes everything from classics to hard-to-find candies.

Old Time Soda Company is located on Fillmore Street in downtown Corinth.
Specializing in cane sugar sodas in glass bottles and vintage candy, it’s a sweet shop like no other!
And it’s only gotten better since opening in 2015. Today, the store’s shelves are stocked with roughly 500 different sodas in glass bottles!
The massive soda selection includes vintage sodas as well as rare and hard-to-find brands, odd flavors, and unusual labels.
Sodas make up only half the merchandise at Old Time Soda Company. Vintage candy makes up the other half.
The store stocks hundreds of different kinds of old-fashioned candies, including more than 70 flavors of taffy.
In addition to classic candies from the past, the store sells some not-so-classic sweets, like chocolate-covered crickets and worms and ant candy and suckers.

For more information, call Old Time Soda Company at (662) 603-5946. You can also visit the Old Time Soda Company Facebook page.

Did you know about this soda and candy store in Mississippi? Ever visited? If so, what’d you think of the soda selection? What about the candy? Tell us!

This isn’t the only candy store that’ll bring out your inner child. Click here to read about another that specializes in southern confections.

