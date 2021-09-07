Zendaya reveals what you’d need to do in order to date her

Melissa Joan Hart is the latest celebrity to take to social media to speak about being diagnosed with Covid-19 and how important it is that people still remember that the virus is out there and has not gone away. Speaking from her bed where she is recovering from the disease, the Sabrina, the Teenage Witch star said that she believes the virus was likely brought into her home by her children thanks to the mask policy of the school they attend. She explained that she has been vaccinated, so her condition has not been as bad as some, but she did emphasize that it has still been bad and she believes there is still good reason for people to be cautious when out and about.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 25 DAYS AGO