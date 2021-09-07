CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Zendaya reveals what you’d need to do in order to date her

Lebanon-Express
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor all those daring blokes who’ve been hoping to score some quality time with gorgeous star Zendaya, things just got a little trickier as the actress has revealed that any suitors looking to her for romance must first be approved by both her dad and her brothers.

lebanon-express.com

Comments / 0

Related
HOT 107.9

Here’s What Madonna’s Six Kids Look Like Today

The Queen of Pop celebrated her birthday by giving us a rare gift. Madonna, who turned 63 on Aug. 16, marked the occasion by sharing a new photo with all six of her children. Appearing toward the end of a gallery of pics Madonna posted on Instagram, the updated family portrait features Lourdes Leon, Rocco Ritchie, David Banda, Mercy James, Estere Ciccone and Stelle Ciccone.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

Raven-Symoné Reveals Why She Turned Down Offer to Have Her Disney Character Be a Lesbian

Watch: Raven-Symone Totally Fails at Blindfolded Dance Challenge. Raven-Symoné wants to have a clear distinction between her on-screen persona and off-screen personal life. During a recent episode of the Pride podcast, the Raven's Home actress—who appeared alongside wife Miranda Maday—was asked if she ever thought her popular character, Raven Baxter, could be part of the LGBTQ+ community. This prompted the Disney star to reveal that prior to the Raven's Home series debut in 2017, the network actually gave her that option.
CELEBRITIES
buzzfeednews.com

Zendaya Opened Up About Refusing To Have Her First Kiss On Camera And Keeping Her Dating Life Private A Day Before The Photos Of Her And Tom Holland Kissing And Meeting Her Mom Went Viral

Ever since Tom Holland blew up the internet last week by seemingly confirming his rumored relationship with Zendaya, fans have been dying to know more about the Spider-Man duo. But it seems that, for now at least, Zendaya is keeping her cards close to her chest, recently hinting that she...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zendaya
HollywoodLife

Tom Holland Puts His Arm Around Zendaya As They Cozy Up Together At A Wedding In LA — Photo

Nearly two months after going public with their romance, Tom Holland and Zendaya packed on the PDA during a friend’s wedding in Los Angeles. Zendaya and Tom Holland got cozy during a wedding over the past weekend – but don’t freak out! They’re not married – yet. Tom, 25, and Zendaya, 24, were on hand to apparently witness the wedding of Josh Florez and his new wife, Karina. A mutual friend, Esteban Camarillo, captured not only Josh and Karina’s happy moments but also a little bit of PDA between the Spider-Man: Far From Home co-stars. In a photo posted to Esteban’s IG Story – which was lovingly captured by a fan account – Tom snuggled into Zendaya, and wrapped his arm behind her.
LOS ANGELES, CA
goodhousekeeping.com

'DWTS' Host Tyra Banks Just Shared a Makeup-Free Instagram and Fans Are Losing It

Let's start with the obvious: Tyra Banks is gorgeous, no matter how much makeup (or how little) she chooses to wear. That said, because Tyra's gigs over the years — including her most current role as solo host of Dancing With the Stars — we've often seen the runway model with a full face of foundation, eyeshadow, mascara and lipstick. But on Instagram, the former America's Next Top Model star decided to ditch all of that for a few fresh-faced selfies.
CELEBRITIES
HOT 97

Rihanna ASAP Rocky Are Reportedly Thinking About Marriage

The Jasmine Brand reports the couple could be considering marriage in the future. The article says a close source said, “These two are so madly in love, and it’s true there’s a lot of buzz in their circle about an engagement being in the works.”. ASAP Rocky and Riri confirmed...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quality Time#Suitors
ABC News

Marlon Wayans reveals the reason he never got married

Marlon Wayans revealed in a new interview why he's never walked down the aisle. The 49-year-old actor recently spoke with Essence and explained, "I never got married because I knew my mom needed me." Wayans, whose mother, Elvira Wayans, died last year at age 81, said, "On her death bed,...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson dons the most amazing black dress to announce exciting news

Now that Kate Hudson is off vacation mode and completely in the thick of her various endeavors, she gave fans a taste of what she looks like when fully glammed up. The actress appeared in a curve-hugging little black dress that went down to her knees and let her hair down for a fireplace chat opposite Octavia Spencer.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
AOL Corp

Jay-Z Reveals Main Reason Why He Loves Working With Wife Beyonce

Such a proud husband. Jay-Z raved over his wife, Beyoncé, when reflecting on working together. “She’s super detail-oriented, obviously, as you can see from her work,” the rapper, 51, told Entertainment Tonight at the 18th anniversary of the 40/40 Club on Saturday, August 28. “She’s an incredibly hard worker, super talented, very inspiring.”
CELEBRITIES
Amomama

Fans Flood Social Media after Idris Elba Packs on the PDA with 3rd Wife Sabrina in Lavish Outfit at Hugo Boss Event

Legendary actor Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina stepped out in style for a Hugo Boss event leaving their fans stunned by their combined magic. See some comments below. Actor Idris Elba is no newbie in the art of looking good. Just a few years ago, he was voted the sexiest man alive, and now, at 49, he does not seem to have dropped an iota of his good-looking genes.
CELEBRITIES
MovieWeb

Sabrina Star Melissa Joan Hart Reveals Covid Diagnosis from Her Bed

Melissa Joan Hart is the latest celebrity to take to social media to speak about being diagnosed with Covid-19 and how important it is that people still remember that the virus is out there and has not gone away. Speaking from her bed where she is recovering from the disease, the Sabrina, the Teenage Witch star said that she believes the virus was likely brought into her home by her children thanks to the mask policy of the school they attend. She explained that she has been vaccinated, so her condition has not been as bad as some, but she did emphasize that it has still been bad and she believes there is still good reason for people to be cautious when out and about.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy