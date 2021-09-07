Zendaya reveals what you’d need to do in order to date her

Nearly two months after going public with their romance, Tom Holland and Zendaya packed on the PDA during a friend’s wedding in Los Angeles. Zendaya and Tom Holland got cozy during a wedding over the past weekend – but don’t freak out! They’re not married – yet. Tom, 25, and Zendaya, 24, were on hand to apparently witness the wedding of Josh Florez and his new wife, Karina. A mutual friend, Esteban Camarillo, captured not only Josh and Karina’s happy moments but also a little bit of PDA between the Spider-Man: Far From Home co-stars. In a photo posted to Esteban’s IG Story – which was lovingly captured by a fan account – Tom snuggled into Zendaya, and wrapped his arm behind her.
