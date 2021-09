More than 200,000 people have died from Covid-19 in Africa since the start of the pandemic, according to an AFP tally compiled from official records as of 1700 GMT. The 54 countries of the region may not have suffered as badly as other parts of the world -- at least according to the officially recorded figures. They seem to have avoided the catastrophic scenarios some feared at the start of the pandemic.

