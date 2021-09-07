CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This 92-Year-Old Diner In New Jersey Serves Some Of The Best Breakfast In The State

By Rebecca
Only In New Jersey
Only In New Jersey
 7 days ago

If there is one thing New Jersey prides itself on, it’s diner culture. The Garden State is known for having a variety of fantastic diners, that act as both good restaurants and fun hang-out spots. Most New Jerseyans make regular pilgrimages to their local diners. One of our favorite diners is actually one of the oldest in the state, a retro spot that serves amazing breakfast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z9qln_0bowHSt300
Summit Diner, located in Summit, New Jersey, is one of the oldest diners in the state.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uapu7_0bowHSt300
Part of the fun of this diner is its unusual structure.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F0IrM_0bowHSt300
But Summit Diner is a lot more than charm and history. It genuinely serves absolutely amazing diner foods.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12FUST_0bowHSt300
One of the most classic dishes you can have in New Jersey is a Taylor ham sandwich.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29bICM_0bowHSt300
While the breakfasts are great, you can come later in the day for a tasty diner lunch, too.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qsx1T_0bowHSt300
So, the next time you're near Summit, New Jersey, make a stop at the diner a priority.

The diner is open daily from 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., except Sundays when it’s open from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Brad Soltoff
7d ago

A complete address would’ve been nice. Yes, Summit— any specific street? Journalism 101– but this is the internet, so…

Diana Bennett
6d ago

An absolutely awesome eatery!! ❤....My hometown....They serve the best of everything, and have been visited by well known actors.....You'll never find wonderful people like the owners ANYWHERE!! 👌❤💯

Gary
7d ago

So easy to Google it for the address. Are you people not computer savvy? It’s 1 Union Pl, Summit, NJ 07901

