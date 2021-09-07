This 92-Year-Old Diner In New Jersey Serves Some Of The Best Breakfast In The State

If there is one thing New Jersey prides itself on, it’s diner culture. The Garden State is known for having a variety of fantastic diners, that act as both good restaurants and fun hang-out spots. Most New Jerseyans make regular pilgrimages to their local diners. One of our favorite diners is actually one of the oldest in the state, a retro spot that serves amazing breakfast.

Summit Diner, located in Summit, New Jersey, is one of the oldest diners in the state.

Part of the fun of this diner is its unusual structure.

But Summit Diner is a lot more than charm and history. It genuinely serves absolutely amazing diner foods.

One of the most classic dishes you can have in New Jersey is a Taylor ham sandwich.

While the breakfasts are great, you can come later in the day for a tasty diner lunch, too.

So, the next time you're near Summit, New Jersey, make a stop at the diner a priority.

The diner is open daily from 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., except Sundays when it’s open from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.