This 92-Year-Old Diner In New Jersey Serves Some Of The Best Breakfast In The State
If there is one thing New Jersey prides itself on, it’s diner culture. The Garden State is known for having a variety of fantastic diners, that act as both good restaurants and fun hang-out spots. Most New Jerseyans make regular pilgrimages to their local diners. One of our favorite diners is actually one of the oldest in the state, a retro spot that serves amazing breakfast.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
The diner is open daily from 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., except Sundays when it’s open from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Comments / 32