CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Illinois, Missouri, & Iowa Rank In The Top 5 For ‘structurally deficient’ Bridges

By Sam
97.9 KICK FM
97.9 KICK FM
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I am sure you use bridges every day to get to work, or take the kids to school. How much do you trust those bridges?. I am terrified when I cross a bridge. Whether it's a small one (those are the worst) or the Bayview Bridge I always grip the steering wheel as tight as I can until I am in the other side. After reading this report I might find another way to Missouri. A ranking of the National Bridge Inventory, which looks at all the brides in every state, has put Illinois, Missouri and Iowa in the Top 5 for having the most 'structurally deficient' bridges in the state. The NBI states that for a bridge to be considered 'structurally deficient" it has to have...

979kickfm.com

Comments / 1

Related
97.9 KICK FM

Are you better off raising your family in Illinois over Missouri?

One website claims that you are better off raising your family in Illinois compared to Missouri, and they say it's not even that close, are they right?. Wallethub.com has an article on their website that claims Illinois to be the 16th best state in the country to raise your family in, compared to Missouri which comes in just below the halfway mark at 27th on the list. To see the list for yourself click here, but the site says they used a number of different factors to determine the rankings including categories like, Family Fun, Health and Safety, Education and Child Care, Affordability, and Socioeconomics.
ILLINOIS STATE
97.9 KICK FM

Is this the Most Important Food Rule in the State of Missouri?

When it comes to food rules in the Show Me State apparently there is one rule that is way more important than all the others, but do you agree with the rule?. The website ranker.com has ranked the most important food rules for each state, as you might expect they have rules like "no ketchup on hotdogs" for the state of Illinois (which by the way I disagree with, put whatever you want on your hotdog BUT if you are eating it "Chicago Style" then duh don't put ketchup on that style of hotdog). When it comes to the state of Missouri's most important food rule it's all about the ribs.
MISSOURI STATE
97.9 KICK FM

Video Shows How Dudes Move in Illinois When They Have No Truck

This is what happens when men are left alone to make decisions. A new video share shows how some Illinois guys decided to move when they had no moving truck. This happened in Illinois and I can prove it. Keep an eye on the license plate on the truck ahead of the person capturing the video and you'll see "Illinois" as in "Land of Lincoln" plain as day. This was shared on Reddit recently.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Traffic
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Traffic
97.9 KICK FM

Is Missouri one of the Worst States in the Country for Teachers?

The numbers are shocking when you see where Missouri compares to the rest of the country when it comes to paying their teachers. According to a website called zippia.com Missouri is one of the worst states in the country for teachers. The site researched how much money teachers were making in different states, they then found an average income per state for teachers, as well as showing how much the top teachers in the state make, and the lowest that teachers get paid in the state.
MISSOURI STATE
97.9 KICK FM

Two of the Top Ten Universities in the US are in Illinois

A new list for the top universities in the United States has been released, and Illinois has two universities that make it into the top ten list. So which two are they?. According to a new report from usnews.com two of the country's best universities are here in the Land of Lincoln. The two schools that make the top ten are the University of Chicago at the number 6 tied with Stanford, and the other is Northwestern University which comes in at the number 9 spot tied with Duke University and Johns Hopkins University. While the University of Chicago is located on the south side of Chicago, technically Northwestern University is located in Evanston in a small town just north of Chicago, but is very much considered a "Chicago School".
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbi
97.9 KICK FM

Did you know that Missouri is the Best state to go to College in?

When it comes to states that are the best of the best for students to consider when going to college, Missouri ranks at the top of the class according to one website. Making the decision on where to go to college is an extremely stressful one, you have to consider your major, cost, size, and so many other factors. And even if you find the perfect school how do you know the state the school is in is a perfect fit for you? Well if you find the school that fits you perfectly AND it is in the state of Missouri apparently it's a no brainer, you should go there.
MISSOURI STATE
97.9 KICK FM

Which Missouri City Ranked as a Top Christmas Destination?

Looking for a special place to celebrate Christmas this year? Well you should check out this Missouri city ranked as a go to Christmas travel destination. Christmas will be here before you know it, and with so many Christmas travel plans being cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people will surely want to get out and have fun during the 2021 Christmas holiday. And according to cntraveler.com there is a Missouri city that is perfect for Christmas travel!
TRAVEL
97.9 KICK FM

20 Years ago these People from Illinois lost their lives on 9/11

It has been two decades since the terrorist attacks on 9/11 and we need to make sure we continue to honor the lives of the people who died that day. I was in 5th grade on September 11th, 2001 and more specifically I had stayed home from school that day sick with a headache. My mom was a stay at home mom, and I'll never forget sitting on the couch with her that whole morning, glued to the news, as we watched the world as we know it change forever. We all remember where we were that day, who we were with, and what we were doing when the United States was under attack.
ILLINOIS STATE
97.9 KICK FM

These Ghost Tours in Illinois and Missouri Are Not For The Faint of Heart

You may think you're not afford of ghost, but have you tried these famous Illinois Ghost Tour?. I am all about finding ghost and why places are haunted, but I am not sure if I could do them in the dark. I know weird right? I love learning the history of places and why they are haunted and who haunts these pales, but when it comes down to it, I am not sure i am brave enough to do these ghost tours in the dark. Illinois has several places to take tours throughout the year, but as we creep closer to Halloween you might want to check some of these tours out.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
97.9 KICK FM

Report: Mountain Lion Spotted Just East of Farmington, Iowa

If you're planning to drive through the wooded highway area east of Farmington, Iowa, you might be interested to know that a mountain lion has just been spotted in that area. Kelly Peck shared this somewhat startling report in the I grew up in Iowa! Group on Facebook tonight. Note: you'll need to join the group to see Kelly's original post:
IOWA STATE
97.9 KICK FM

Missouri Hosting Hunting Clinic for Terminally Ill Youth

The Missouri Department of Conservation wants to go the extra mile to make sure that youth that want to learn to hunt have that chance especially if they suffer from a chronic or terminal illness. They have a hunting clinic that will be happening this October. The Missouri Department of...
HEALTH
97.9 KICK FM

A University in Illinois is Seeing Massive Record Setting Growth

Despite population loss in the state of Illinois, one university in the state is seeing record breaking growth. According to a Facebook post from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, the University of Illinois is breaking records for their enrollment and class sizes! In the Facebook post (to see the post click here!) they say...
ILLINOIS STATE
97.9 KICK FM

Buy Your Own Island in Illinois For Just $200,000

Ever wanted to get away to an island but really couldn't afford it? Well now you can. In a small town along the Rock River in Oregon, Illinois you will find an island for sale with not one but two cabins on it. Listed for just $200,000 the little island is the perfect 5-acre total seclusion needed to just escape from the world.
ILLINOIS STATE
97.9 KICK FM

Missouri Cave Up For Auction Filled with Native American Paintings

If you've ever wanted to own a piece of American history here is your chance. The "Picture Cave" (located in Warrenton, Missouri) is going up for auction next week and what sets this cave apart is that it's filled with Native American paintings. The two-system cave is considered to be the most important rock art site in American. The cave has been owned by a family and used mainly for hunting and is estimated to bring in about $1 - $3 million at auction. The auction is to take place on Tuesday, September 14.
MISSOURI STATE
97.9 KICK FM

Find Out if The State of Illinois Owes You Money

Yeah, I know what you're thinking and I didn't believe it at first either. But this one's actually true. While I was skeptical, I'm actually getting some cash from the State of Illinois for unclaimed property. My sister-in-law sent me a link to the Illinois State Treasury the other day...
ILLINOIS STATE
97.9 KICK FM

Here is proof you can travel out of Missouri for almost no Money

I was absolutely shocked to see the prices of these flights out of St. Louis, you can get flights this week for cheaper than dinner for two at Applebee's. I was just scrolling on Facebook minutes ago when I saw a post from an airline I follow, and have flown before, called Frontier Airlines. Normally when I see these promotions from companies (especially airlines) on Facebook I just keep scrolling because they are always too good to be true. But I have been itching for a fun getaway to end summer 2021 and was shocked when I actually checked out the deal and it was true.
MISSOURI STATE
97.9 KICK FM

97.9 KICK FM

Quincy, IL
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
904K+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 KICK FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://979kickfm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy