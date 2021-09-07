Illinois, Missouri, & Iowa Rank In The Top 5 For ‘structurally deficient’ Bridges

When it comes to states that are the best of the best for students to consider when going to college, Missouri ranks at the top of the class according to one website. Making the decision on where to go to college is an extremely stressful one, you have to consider your major, cost, size, and so many other factors. And even if you find the perfect school how do you know the state the school is in is a perfect fit for you? Well if you find the school that fits you perfectly AND it is in the state of Missouri apparently it's a no brainer, you should go there.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO