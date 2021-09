I install apache2 in Ubuntu with sudo apt install apache2 -y, start it up with sudo service apache2 start, and can access it on the Ubuntu VM with the address localhost. I found that I can access the server from the host using the VM's IPv4 address found in Ubuntu Settings > Network > gear icon. Every time I boot up my Mac with the VM and the Apache server, I want to be able to access it from the host using the same address everytime, whether it's a static IP address, or somehow by entering localhost. I tried tutorials from here and here to set a static IP address, but they don't seem to work, and I don't know much about networking.

