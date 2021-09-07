Departure 2022 Announces Lineup for Inaugural Destination Event

Are you ready to get spooky in San Diego on Halloween? FNGRS CRSSD just dropped the lineup for their upcoming show FRGHT MVS!. As the final days of summer appear ever closer on the horizon, the spookiest of seasons is quickly approaching as well. Pumpkin Spice Lattes are already being sold and even though the weather is hotter than ever in San Diego, FNGRS CRSSD is turning up the dial to deliver even more heat. The renowned party-throwers have re-emerged from their slumber during the pandemic in style by announcing a series of parties on the beach and hosting a successful debut of DAY MVS XL as well. Now, with just weeks to go for the upcoming edition of CRSSD Festival Fall, FNGRS CRSSD has dropped the details for FRGHT MVS as well.

