Departure 2022 Announces Lineup for Inaugural Destination Event
Departure 2022 Announces Lineup for Inaugural Destination Event. The idyllic beaches of Playa del Carmen, Mexico, will come alive this January with the arrival of Departure, a five-day immersive music and sensory experience featuring an initial lineup filled with electronic dance music’s most innovative global stars. Set to take place January 6-11, 2022, the event will feature a custom-built “Mirage” main venue and two other stages designed to transport revelers to another world along with iconic artists such as Black Coffee, Seth Troxler, CamelPhat, Nora En Pure, and DJ Tennis captaining the experience.musicfestnews.com
