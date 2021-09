50 Cent is a businessman first and foremost, and when it comes to promoting his brands, he never skips a beat, even if it means getting himself in trouble. Whenever you go on 50's Instagram or Twitter account, you will immediately notice that the vast majority of his posts say #BransonCognac and #LeCheminDuRoi. These hashtags are related to his brands of champagne and cognac that have become so popular over the years, mostly because of the incessant branding.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO