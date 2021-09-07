CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plano, TX

Speech & Debate: Plano SHS/Clark TFA Invitational - Jasper High School Results

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 9 days ago

On August 27-28, sixteen speech and debate students represented Jasper among 30 schools competing at the Plano Senior High/Clark High School invitational tournament. During the tournament, the following competitions were held virtually: congressional debate, Lincoln-Douglas debate, policy debate, public forum and world schools debate. All other events were held in person at the Plano Senior High School campus. Congratulations to these winning students from Jasper High School.

plano.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
DFW Community News

Why is Overcrowding an issue?

As students return to Coppell High School for the 2021-2022 school year, many experience uncertainty towards the overcrowding issues in school. During passing periods as well as going home/to school in buses have been a struggle. Many kids feel uncomfortable with lack of space due to the excessive amount of students. Coppell Student Media staff photographer Sannidhi Arimanda discusses the issue of overcrowding in school with CHS junior Alishba Khan.
COPPELL, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, TX
City
Jasper, TX
Plano, TX
Education
City
Plano, TX
Local
Texas Education
DFW Community News

North Texas Giving Day Booster: Friends Of Barack Obama Male Leadership Academy

According Friends of Barack Obama Male Leadership Academy Executive Director Dexter D. Evans,. “With over 3,200 local nonprofits participating in Communities Foundation of Texas’ annual North Texas Giving Day event, it can be quite a challenge for our cause-minded friends in North Texas to decide where to allocate their investments to make the greatest impact.
TEXAS STATE
DFW Community News

Crosswalk Companions: Crossing guard and neighborhood teen form lasting bond

You know you’re a fixture in the community–or maybe even a landmark–when you show up in a Google Map street view. Meet Phyllis Walden. Phyllis is 88. For the past 17 years, Phyllis’ “street view” is the intersection of Briarhill Boulevard and Rosedale Street and two strategic crosswalks next to McAuliffe Elementary School in Highland Village.
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lincoln Douglas
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
11K+
Followers
63K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy