Speech & Debate: Plano SHS/Clark TFA Invitational - Jasper High School Results
On August 27-28, sixteen speech and debate students represented Jasper among 30 schools competing at the Plano Senior High/Clark High School invitational tournament. During the tournament, the following competitions were held virtually: congressional debate, Lincoln-Douglas debate, policy debate, public forum and world schools debate. All other events were held in person at the Plano Senior High School campus. Congratulations to these winning students from Jasper High School.plano.bubblelife.com
