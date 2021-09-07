CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Property Trust to Be Acquired by Funds Managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC in a $3.9B Transaction

By The Registry
theregistrysf.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK & NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CXP) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by funds managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (collectively, “PIMCO”), one of the world’s premier global investment management firms, for $3.9 billion including Columbia’s proportionate share of consolidated and unconsolidated debt. Under the terms of the agreement, which has been unanimously approved by Columbia’s Board of Directors, PIMCO will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Columbia common stock for $19.30 per share in cash. This represents a premium of approximately 27% over Columbia’s unaffected closing share price on Friday, March 12, 2021. During this time period the high barrier office sector has traded down 5%.1.

