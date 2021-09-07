Columbia Property Trust to Be Acquired by Funds Managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC in a $3.9B Transaction

There is no indication that the industrial market in the U.S. is slated for a slowdown, and investors pouring significant amounts of money into the sector is one sign of its sustained health. Los Angeles-based CBRE Global Investors is just the latest in a long line of institutional investors looking to capitalize on the industry’s growth. It just recently accounted that it has created the CBRE U.S. Logistics Partners commingled fund to invest in industrial assets in the United States. Part of the pre-seeded assets to the fund are located in California, Oregon and Washington, as stated in an email by the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO