CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Slippery Rock, PA

SRU’s Litwin named PSAC Player of Week

wisr680.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlippery Rock University wide receiver Henry Litwin was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West Division Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts in the Rock’s 24-21 victory over Wayne State last Thursday. Litwin caught eight passes for 159 yards and a touchdown. He made a one-handed touchdown catch that ended up on ESPN as the #3-play of the Sports Center’s nightly Top 10. The 159 receiving yards were the most by any receiver in the PSAC during Week One. The Rock will host East Stroudsburg Saturday night for their home opener at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium. Hear the game on The Rock Station 97.7fm.

www.wisr680.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Simone Biles blames 'entire system' for enabling Nassar abuse

Olympic gymnastics star Simone Biles on Wednesday blamed the “entire system” for enabling the abuse by disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. In emotional testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Biles said that she didn’t want another young athlete to experience the horror that she and hundreds of other gymnasts endured.
SPORTS
Reuters

California Governor Newsom defeats Republican recall effort

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept 15 (Reuters) - California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday handily beat back a Republican campaign to oust him from office, sending a decisive message that voters in the deeply Democratic state supported his policies for tackling COVID-19, immigration and crime. Newsom, who won his first term in...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Slippery Rock, PA
Sports
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Butler, PA
City
East Stroudsburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Butler, PA
College Sports
Butler, PA
Sports
Butler, PA
Football
City
Wayne, PA
City
Home, PA
City
Slippery Rock, PA
Slippery Rock, PA
Football
Slippery Rock, PA
College Sports
Reuters

Nicholas deluges U.S. Gulf Coast with heavy rain, flooding

TEXAS CITY, Texas, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Nicholas moved slowly through the Gulf Coast on Tuesday, drenching Texas and Louisiana with torrential rain, flooding streets and leaving hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses without power. The damage from Nicholas comes just two weeks after Hurricane Ida. than...
ENVIRONMENT
The Hill

Democrats revive filibuster fight over voting rights bill

Senate Democrats’ new push to pass voting rights legislation is reviving tensions over the legislative filibuster, the biggest roadblock to passing significant pieces of President Biden ’s agenda. Democrats rolled out a fresh voting and elections proposal on Tuesday, touting it as a unifier for their 50-member caucus. The measure...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sru#Psac#Slippery Rock University#Espn#American Football#Psac Player#The Sports Center#Butlerradio Com
NBC News

504-pound alligator suspected of killing Louisiana man during Ida found with human remains in stomach

Authorities captured a 504-pound alligator suspected of attacking and killing a 71-year-old man in Louisiana during Hurricane Ida. The 12-foot reptile was found in the Avery Estates area near Slidell, a city on Lake Pontchartrain across from New Orleans, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office. It was close to the location where Timothy Satterlee Sr., a man who survived the devastating wrath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, went missing in Ida floodwaters on Aug. 30.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy