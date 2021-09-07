CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

The Latest: Fernandez, 19, reaches US Open women's semis

WDBO
WDBO
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=096IfU_0bowCPuz00
US Open Tennis Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, returns a shot to Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, during the quarterfinals of the US Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) (Elise Amendola)

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

___

5:30 p.m.

Leylah Fernandez has reached the U.S. Open semifinals, one day after turning 19.

The Canadian continued her stunning run through the tournament by upsetting No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5).

Fernandez won the last two points of the tiebreaker to give her another three-set victory after knocking off past U.S. Open champions Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber in her previous two matches.

___

2:45 p.m.

Daniil Medvedev is the first player into the U.S. Open semifinals.

The No. 2 seed from Russia got there for the third straight year by eliminating qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands 6-3, 6-0, 4-6, 7-5.

Medvedev dropped a set for the first time in the tournament but recovered to stop van de Zandschulp's bid to become the first man to come through qualifying to reach the U.S. Open semifinals.

He will play either 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz or 21-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime.

___

12:30 p.m.

Two teenagers and a qualifier could be in the semifinals of the U.S. Open by the end of the day.

Or perhaps Daniil Medvedev will restore more normalcy to the tournament by getting there for the third straight year.

The No. 2 seed began the action Tuesday with a quarterfinal match against 25-year-old Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands, who is trying to become the first man to come through qualifying to reach the U.S. Open semifinals.

Medvedev, the runner-up to Rafael Nadal in 2019, is the only player remaining who hasn't dropped a set in the tournament.

In the other men's quarterfinal match, 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz of Spain was set to meet 21-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No. 12 seed from Canada.

Another Canadian, 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez, was to play No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina. French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova, the No. 8 seed, faces second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka in the other women's quarterfinal.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Tennis World Usa

Medvedev: "Gay on the Tour? We'll never know unless..."

Daniil Medvedev reached to the third round of the US Open without any problems and appeared to the media in the post-match rather serene. The number two in the world is flying and asphalting all his possible opponents, lastly the German Dominik Koepfer, beaten with the result of 6-4 6-1 6-2.
TENNIS
New York Post

Naomi Osaka loses cool in stunning US Open loss

First, Naomi Osaka lost her cool. Then, she lost her title defense at the U.S. Open. Teenager Leylah Fernandez pulled off arguably the biggest stunner of the tournament, rattling Osaka and storming back for a 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-4 come-from-behind victory Friday night before an Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd, which she won over.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Independent

Novak Djokovic falls short of history as Daniil Medvedev wins US Open

Novak Djokovic fell at the final hurdle in his bid to win the calendar Grand Slam as Daniil Medvedev claimed his first major title at the US Open.By winning the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles, the world number one gave himself the chance to do what only Don Budge and Rod Laver have ever managed in the men’s game by claiming all four titles in the same year.To add to the weight of history on his shoulders, victory would also have seen him move clear of his great rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal and become the first...
TENNIS
FOX Sports

US Open Lookahead: Teens Fernandez, Alcaraz seek semi spots

NEW YORK (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO TUESDAY. Two teenagers can earn semifinal spots at the U.S. Open, as both Leylah Fernandez and Carlos Alcaraz are in action. Another spot can be filled by a qualifier, if Botic Van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands upsets No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev. Fernandez, a day after turning 19, follows that match on Arthur Ashe Stadium by playing No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina. The Canadian has defeated Grand Slam champions Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber in her last two matches. The 18-year-old Alcaraz plays the final match of the day on Ashe against No. 12 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, 21. It's the youngest matchup this late in a major since 20-year-old Rafael Nadal beat Novak Djokovic, 19, in the quarterfinals of the 2006 French Open. The other quarterfinal matchup pits French Open champion and No. 8 seed Barbora Krejcikova against No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka.
TENNIS
ESPN

Stats: Daniil Medvedev joins Safin and Kafelnikov, emulates Lendl and Wawrinka

Daniil Medvedev defeated Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to win the men's singles title at the US Open on Sunday. Here are the best stats from the final:. Medvedev is now the third Russian man to win a major title after Yevgeny Kafelnikov (1996 French Open, 1999 Australian Open) and Marat Safin (2000 US Open, 2005 Australian Open).
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Angelique Kerber
ESPN

Emma Raducanu moves up 127 spots to No. 23 in WTA rankings after winning US Open title

NEW YORK -- Emma Raducanu's qualifier-to-champion run at the US Open vaulted her 127 spots in the WTA rankings to a career-high No. 23 on Monday. The 18-year-old from Britain began the year ranked 345th, rose to 179th in July by reaching Wimbledon's fourth round in her Grand Slam debut and arrived at Flushing Meadows at 150th. Then Raducanu won all 20 sets she played across 10 victories -- three in qualifying and seven in the main draw -- to become the youngest woman to win a major championship since Maria Sharapova, who won at Wimbledon in 2004 at the age of 17.
TENNIS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Medvedev, Tsitsipas qualify for ATP Finals

New York [USA], September 13 (ANI): Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas are the second and third singles players to qualify for the 2021 ATP Finals, to be held at the Pala Alpitour in Turin from November 14-21, following their results at the US Open. Both men will compete in the season finale for the third consecutive year.
TENNIS
104.1 WIKY

Tennis – Medvedev, Tsitsipas book ATP Finals spots

(Reuters) – Newly crowned U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev and Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas have joined top-ranked Novak Djokovic in qualifying for the season-ending ATP Finals, the men’s tour said on Monday. Medvedev became the latest major winner on Sunday when he ended Djokovic’s quest for a record 21st major title...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#U S Open#Semis#Canadian#Ap
Tennis World Usa

'Novak Djokovic is not everyone's cup of tea because...', says former ace

Today can be historic for the world of tennis. The number one in the world Novak Djokovic has the big and probably unrepeatable chance of winning the US Open and thus completing the 'Calendar Grand Slam', winning all four Slams in the same year, a feat that was never achieved during the Open era and that did not has been happening in the tennis world since Rod Laver.
TENNIS
Reuters

Solid Sakkari reaches US Open semi-finals

NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Maria Sakkari leveraged her powerful serve and excellent court coverage to reach the U.S. Open semi-finals with a 6-4 6-4 victory over Karolina Pliskova on Wednesday and dedicated her win to the people of Greece, who have endured a summer of brutal wildfires. Sakkari...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Spain
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
Tennis World Usa

'Novak Djokovic needs to recover now', says former No.1

When everything pointed to a comeback by Sascha Zverev after winning the fourth set, at that moment Novak Djokovic showed that he was the number one in the world and that he had an edge over his opponents in a best-of-five match. The Serbian, who seemed perhaps less physically brilliant...
TENNIS
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
9K+
Followers
28K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy