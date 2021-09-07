CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cowboys rework two-time Pro Bowl QB Dak Prescott's deal

By Zachary Links
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H5kok_0bowCFKx00
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys have converted $6.25M of Dak Prescott‘s base salary into a signing bonus, according to ESPN.com’s Field Yates (on Twitter). With help from their star quarterback, the Cowboys have carved out an additional $5M in cap space for the current year.

Injuries limited Prescott to just five games last year, but he posted at least 450 yards between Weeks 2-4. The Cowboys are banking on another hot start from their franchise QB and a season similar to 2019 when he threw for 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Prescott agreed to a four-year, $160M extension in March, keeping him in place for years to come while avoiding the prospect of astronomical franchise tags. The deal made him the NFL’s second $40M-per-year player, alongside Patrick Mahomes. Since then, Josh Allen has sandwiched himself in between at $43M/year.

Prescott will make his return on Thursday night when the Cowboys face the Buccaneers.

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFC East franchise has released young quarterback Ben DiNucci. The former James Madison University quarterback played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He started a Sunday Night Football...
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend posts message about his NFL return

Dak Prescott’s return to regular season action was especially memorable for his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett. The influencer attended her boyfriend’s Cowboys season opener against the Bucs in Tampa, Fla. on Thursday, and explained the significance of being at Raymond James Stadium. “Grew up in this stadium wearing my [Mike] Alstott...
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman is getting ready to begin yet another season covering the NFL for FOX. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned sports broadcaster has been working for FOX for nearly two decades. Aikman and play-by-play man Joe Buck for the lead broadcasting team for FOX on NFL Sundays. It hasn’t...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
The Spun

Dak Prescott Reveals What He Bought With Signing Bonus

Prescott revealed on Sunday night that he celebrated his rookie deal by getting some gas for his car and a snack or two. That appears modest compared to how he celebrated his latest extension. The Cowboys quarterback bought a Ferrari. “Probably dinner for the whole family and friends when they...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Have Claimed A New Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys cut a pair of quarterbacks on Tuesday in Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert. As a result, Cooper Rush was the only backup quarterback listed on the depth chart behind Dak Prescott. It didn’t take very long for the Cowboys to add another signal-caller to their roster, though....
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Are Reportedly Adding Veteran Running Back

Will Grier isn’t the only player joining the Dallas Cowboys this Wednesday. It turns out the front office has agreed to terms on a deal with a veteran running back as well. According to ESPN insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have signed former New York Giants running back Corey Clement.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Pro Bowl#American Football#Espn Com
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Ndamukong Suh Roster Move

Ndamukong Suh – one of the Buccaneers‘ most important defensive players – will suit up and be on the field when Tampa Bay begins the season this coming Thursday. The Bucs recently placed Suh on the reserve/COVID list, putting his availability for the 2021 season opener in jeopardy. But both Suh and the Tampa Bay defense received great news on Monday.
NFL
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Getting Crushed For Decision During Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The 2021 NFL season is officially underway as the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off. Tom Brady and company took the field to defend their Super Bowl title against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Both offenses struggled in the early portion of the first quarter, but the offensive lull came to a swift end.
NFL
audacy.com

Cowboys Lose Two More Safeties In Tuesday Practice

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - After a rough week on the injury and COVID-19 fronts already began, the Dallas Cowboys lost another pair of presumptive difference makers on Tuesday, in Donovan Wilson and Damontae Kazee. Wilson, who is entering his third year in the league, Wilson was helped off of...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

3 free agents the Cowboys should sign immediately

The club comes off a disastrous season in which the defense and ground game were disappointment. Could the Dallas Cowboys add these three performers?. Much of the buzz this year and preseason has been about the health of quarterback Dak Prescott. But when the Dallas Cowboys visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the second Thursday of September, the five-year pro is expected to be in the starting lineup.
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Reacts To Cowboys Passing On Cam Newton

When Cam Newton was released by the New England Patriots earlier this week, Dallas was one of the first potential landing spots brought up for the former league MVP. With limited depth behind superstar QB Dak Prescott (who missed most of this past season with an ankle injury), many felt the Cowboys could benefit from adding a veteran player like Newton.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Shares Honest Admission On Facing The Cowboys

The NFL’s preseason is in the books and the regular season is right around the corner. For Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it’s time to get ready for the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. The reigning Super Bowl champions will take on America’s Team in the first game of the year on Thursday, Sept. 9.
NFL
Fox News

Cam Newton cut: 5 possible landing spots for veteran quarterback

The New England Patriots’ releasing Cam Newton shocked the NFL world on Tuesday as teams around the league began to trim their rosters down to 53 players ahead of the start of the season. Newton is still a viable quarterback option for any team. He was thrust into a completely...
NFL
On3.com

Deion Sanders makes prediction on Cowboys season

Deion Sanders joined ESPN’s First Take on Thursday and discussed his expectations for the Dallas Cowboys in 2021. Though he expects them to have a good regular season, he doesn’t think they’ll go too far in the playoffs. “I love [Dak Prescott.] He is a guy that I adore. I...
NFL
AOL Corp

Patriots Reportedly Signing Former Cowboys Quarterback

As of now, Mac Jones is the only healthy quarterback on the New England Patriots’ 53-man roster. Since they’re lacking depth at the position, the front office is on the hunt for reinforcements. Earlier today, NFL insider Albert Breer reported that New England wants to re-sign Brian Hoyer before its...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
599K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy