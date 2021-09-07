Cowboys rework two-time Pro Bowl QB Dak Prescott's deal

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys have converted $6.25M of Dak Prescott‘s base salary into a signing bonus, according to ESPN.com’s Field Yates (on Twitter). With help from their star quarterback, the Cowboys have carved out an additional $5M in cap space for the current year.

Injuries limited Prescott to just five games last year, but he posted at least 450 yards between Weeks 2-4. The Cowboys are banking on another hot start from their franchise QB and a season similar to 2019 when he threw for 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Prescott agreed to a four-year, $160M extension in March, keeping him in place for years to come while avoiding the prospect of astronomical franchise tags. The deal made him the NFL’s second $40M-per-year player, alongside Patrick Mahomes. Since then, Josh Allen has sandwiched himself in between at $43M/year.

Prescott will make his return on Thursday night when the Cowboys face the Buccaneers.