We’ve all welcomed the opportunities associated with the increasing availability and distribution of 4K content. And this year, something new is impacting residential and commercial integrators with the HDMI® 2.1 Specification’s gaming features appearing on devices around the globe. In an industry first, almost all major TV manufacturers are aggressively promoting new lines of TVs that support HDMI 2.1 advanced gaming features as they target the enthusiastic gamer market. This aggregate marketing effort is creating an awareness that new TVs can be used for gaming, not just for the casual living room recreationalist, but also for the hardcore gamer demanding the best performance from a display.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO