CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Bull Flag Pattern 101: What it is & How to Trade With It

HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Trading the bull flag pattern helps you spot continuations in price and capture large price swings with ease. The bull flag chart pattern is a technical pattern that provides an accurate entry to participate in a strong uptrend. Flag patterns are beneficial for trading after a breakout or during a strong trending market. It helps identify the areas where corrective action occurs before the previous trend continues. In the next section, we’ll learn how to identify a bull flag in real-time conditions and how to trade the bear flag.

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Etsy, Lululemon, Moderna Form Bullish Patterns: What To Watch

Etsy, Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY), Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) and Moderna, Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) have all settled into bullish flag patterns on the daily chart. The bull flag pattern is created with a sharp rise higher forming the pole, which is then followed by a consolidation pattern that brings the stock lower between a channel with parallel lines.
MARKETS
Benzinga

This Trading Model Has Given Accurate Signals For Nio's Stock

Momentum is a measurement of how far a stock has moved in a given period of time. If selling forces the stock to trade at an extreme below what would be its typical trading range, it's considered to be oversold. If buyers push a stock to an extreme above what would be its usual range, it's considered to be overbought.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear Flag#How To Trade#Btcusd
Street.Com

Jim Cramer on Tuesday’s Market: What Bulls Need to Prove

As stocks lost all gains and headed lower in intraday trading Tuesday, Jim Cramer reminded TheStreet Live viewers that September 17 marks the beginning of a seasonally weak period, citing respected Chartist Larry Williams. “The bulls are the ones that have to prove something, not the bears,” Cramer said. So...
STOCKS
Street.Com

The Market Is Doing Exactly What the Bulls Need It to Do

The corrective action that has hit the market over the past eight trading days shifted on Monday, but it looks like it may require more time in order to resolve itself. The theme was rotational action which left the indices mixed. Energy and financial stocks did well while high-beta growth and some speculative names took hits.
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

TA: Why Ethereum Must Clear $3,400 For Hopes of a Fresh Increase

Ethereum is facing a major resistance near $3,400 against the US Dollar. ETH price could start a fresh decline if it fails to clear the $3,400 resistance zone. Ethereum extended its decline below the $3,250 and $3,200 levels. The price is now trading well below $3,400 and the 100 hourly...
MARKETS
apppicker.com

What is EA in forex trading?

Forex trading is becoming more and more popular every year. Interest in this field of money-making has increased due to the development of a technology called EA Forex. Such programs have changed everything due to the fact that earnings with their help are available to everyone without special education or skills.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
chartattack.com

What is the Best Platform to Trade CFDs

The Metatrader 4 platform, which is the most frequently used trading platform, is developed by several brokers and is available for download. Since its creation by Metaquotes in 2005, Metatrader 4 has been considered as the gold standard among trading platforms, and this has been the case for more than a decade. Metatrader 4, often referred to as MT4, is a free financial trading software application. Trading on MT4 gives traders access to a wide range of markets, including FX, CFDs, indices and commodities, as well as cryptocurrencies and other digital assets. The MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform is widely used.
MARKETS
Homer News

Options Trading Accelerator Reviews – Jeff Bishop Total Alpha (Raging Bull)

Total Alpha Options Trading Accelerator Sessions Review. Raging Bull has launched a new series of webinars called the Total Alpha Live Options Accelerator Sessions. By attending the sessions today, you can discover crucial information about trading options, maximizing profit, and minimizing risk. The sessions are led by Jeff Bishop, a...
MARKETS
HackerNoon

A Beginner’s Guide to Margin Trading in DeFi

Margin trading is a method used to amplify trading results and maximize profits from successful trades. It consists of trading with borrowed capital in order to increase your exposure to a market beyond what you could using only your own funds. Because it can increase both your gains and losses from market swings, margin trading is considered complex and risky. In this article, you will learn basic concepts in margin trading, how it works and the best platforms for margin trading in DeFi. The amount you’re able to leverage depends on the rules imposed by the platform you use and your initial deposit, but in crypto markets it can range from 2x to 100x your unlevered position.
MARKETS
invezz.com

NZD/USD forecast: bullish flag pattern points to a breakout

The NZD/USD pair rose after the relatively weak NZ electronic card sales data. New Zealand’s retail sales tumbled after the country went into lockdown. The NZD/USD has formed a bullish flag pattern ahead of US PPI data. The NZD/USD price tilted higher as New Zealand revealed the initial impacts of...
BUSINESS
InvestorPlace

3 Cathie Wood Stocks To Trade for Bulls as Well as Bears

Most investors would gladly welcome the opportunity to own the next big thing inside their portfolios. It’s human and certainly ape-like nature, right? And right now no single investment fund exudes that swashbuckling growth-centric approach than Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest. Think of these growth names as Cathie Wood stocks. Zoom...
STOCKS
investing.com

E-mini 6-day Tight Trading Range In Bull Trend

Yesterday dipped below the bottom of the 6-day tight trading range, but then closed back in the range. Every day in September has traded through the open of the month, which tells traders that it is an important price. September is currently the eighth consecutive bull bar on the monthly...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Sell or hodl? How to prepare for the end of the bull run, Part 2

To read Part 1 of “How to prepare for the end of the bull run,” click here. So, you’ve made a million bucks this cycle and you’re trying to work out how to transform those life-changing gains into money in the real world before the inevitable crash. But at the...
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

Fantom Price Analysis: FTM Bulls Strengthens their grip after the bullish pattern breakout

The FTM/BTC traded at 0.00003291 BTC, with a gain of 31.5%. The 24hr trading volume in the FTM coin is 1.53 Billion. The FTM coin showed an incredible rally in its chart with the breakout of the rounding bottom pattern in the daily time frame. If calculated from the $1 neckline, the price has surged almost 0.72 points, providing a 72% gain to the pattern traders. As for now, the price continues to rise higher and higher with no sign of reversal yet.
MARKETS
investing.com

Traders know not to ‘go long’ when this classic trading pattern shows up

Traders know not to ‘go long’ when this classic trading pattern shows up. Buying an asset in a downtrend can be a risky maneuver because most investors struggle to spot reversals and as the trend deepens traders take on deep losses. In instances like these, being able to spot descending channel patterns can help traders avoid buying in a bearish trend.
MARKETS
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

506
Followers
8K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy