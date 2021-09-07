Bull Flag Pattern 101: What it is & How to Trade With It

Margin trading is a method used to amplify trading results and maximize profits from successful trades. It consists of trading with borrowed capital in order to increase your exposure to a market beyond what you could using only your own funds. Because it can increase both your gains and losses from market swings, margin trading is considered complex and risky. In this article, you will learn basic concepts in margin trading, how it works and the best platforms for margin trading in DeFi. The amount you’re able to leverage depends on the rules imposed by the platform you use and your initial deposit, but in crypto markets it can range from 2x to 100x your unlevered position.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO