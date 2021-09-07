Bull Flag Pattern 101: What it is & How to Trade With It
Trading the bull flag pattern helps you spot continuations in price and capture large price swings with ease. The bull flag chart pattern is a technical pattern that provides an accurate entry to participate in a strong uptrend. Flag patterns are beneficial for trading after a breakout or during a strong trending market. It helps identify the areas where corrective action occurs before the previous trend continues. In the next section, we’ll learn how to identify a bull flag in real-time conditions and how to trade the bear flag.hackernoon.com
