Crypto platform Bitso working with El Salvador on Chivo digital wallet

Texas passed two bills that would incorporate cryptocurrency and blockchain technology into its business and commerce legislation. McDonald's accepts BTC in El Salvador. Some countries do not explicitly regulate cryptocurrencies, so in theory, they are legal, or at least they are not prohibited. In others, their laws explicitly prohibit them, but it can change from state to state in others. For example, in the United States, some states have opposed the legalization of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. In contrast, others have embraced them with open arms, and one of those in Texas.

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO