Crypto platform Bitso working with El Salvador on Chivo digital wallet

By Syndicated Content
740thefan.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Fintech Bitso, a cryptocurrency platform, said on Tuesday it will be the core service provider for Chivo, the bitcoin digital wallet launched in El Salvador as it becomes the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/el-salvador-leads-world-into-cryptocurrency-bitcoin-legal-tender-2021-09-07 as legal tender. Bitso said it will work with Silvergate...

IN THIS ARTICLE
