CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Fears Of Violence In Brazil As Bolsonaro Supporters Take To The Streets

boisestatepublicradio.org
 7 days ago

Independence Day in Brazil is off to a heated start ahead of far-right demonstrations planned in the country’s capital, Brasilia. The rallies are in support of the country’s embattled leader, Jair Bolsonaro, who has been facing backlash from corruption scandals and his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here & Now’s...

www.boisestatepublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

‘Keep Fighting,’ Prominent Anti-Vaxxer Tells Supporters Before Dying of COVID

One of Israel’s most prominent anti-vaxxers has died of COVID – but it doesn’t seem to have led his hardcore supporters to rethink their views on the vaccine. Hai Shoulian, a 57-year-old anti-vaxxer who had spread conspiracy theories about COVID-19, died in Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, about a week after being admitted to hospital. On Saturday, he made a final post to Facebook, writing that he was in a “very serious condition” and unable to speak.
WORLD
International Business Times

Bolsonaro Goes All-in On Brazil National Day Rallies

Fighting record-low poll numbers, a weakening economy and a judiciary he says is stacked against him, President Jair Bolsonaro has called huge rallies for Brazilian independence day Tuesday, seeking to fire up his far-right base. With polls putting Bolsonaro on track to lose badly to leftist ex-leader Luiz Inacio Lula...
AMERICAS
Rebel Yell

Brazil | Bolsonaro decree restricting the moderation of social networks

(Brasilia) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro issued a decree on Monday that changes the rules for moderating content on social media and, according to critics, could hamper the fight against disinformation. Posted on September 6, 2021 at 10:34 pm. The decree, with immediate effect, which must be ratified by Congress in...
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
IBTimes

Bolsonaro Backs Off Attacks On Brazil's Institutions

President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday backed off his heated attacks on Brazil's federal institutions, insisting that his recent jabs at the Supreme Court just came "in the heat of the moment." "My words, sometimes forceful, were spoken in the heat of the moment," the far-right president said in a written...
POLITICS
Times Daily

Brazil judge claps back at 'undemocratic' Bolsonaro vow

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — The Brazilian Supreme Court's Chief Justice Luiz Fux on Wednesday issued a sharp rebuttal to President Jair Bolsonaro, one day after the right-wing leader escalated his feud with the court by vowing to no longer abide by one of its justice's rulings. Support local journalism reporting...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Now#Npr
IBTimes

Pro-Bolsonaro Truckers Block Brazil Highways

Truck drivers blocked highways across Brazil Thursday in support of President Jair Bolsonaro, who has sought to fire up his far-right base as he fights sinking poll numbers and a supposedly hostile political establishment. The truckers launched their protest Tuesday on Brazilian Independence Day, when Bolsonaro held massive demonstrations to...
AMERICAS
IBTimes

Bolsonaro Warns Freedom Under Threat At Brazil Rallies

Brazilians marked the country's independence day Tuesday with rallies for and against embattled President Jair Bolsonaro, who warned he would not let perceived enemies including the Supreme Court attack freedom and democracy. Tens of thousands of Bolsonaro supporters flooded streets with the green, yellow and blue of the national flag...
ADVOCACY
b975.com

Bolsonaro to meet with striking Brazil truckers, ministry says

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will meet by videoconference on Thursday with truckers leading blockades of highways in some 15 states, the Infrastructure Ministry said on social media, raising hopes he could end protests threatening export routes. Stirred up by the president’s call to action at Tuesday political...
ECONOMY
AFP

Hundreds protest Brazil's Bolsonaro after week of tension

Several hundred Brazilians protested against President Jair Bolsonaro and demanded his impeachment in Sunday demonstrations called by conservative groups, days after a massive mobilization supporting the country's embattled far-right leader. The street protests in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and Belo Horizonte, among other cities, were convened by conservative-leaning social organizations like Movimento Brasil Livre (Free Brazil Movement, or MBL), which pressed for the impeachment of leftwing president Dilma Rousseff in 2016. MBL now advocates a third way for Brazil's 2022 presidential elections, under the slogan "Neither Bolsonaro nor Lula," referring to the current president's political nemesis Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Organizers expected large crowds, but without the support of groups like Lula's Workers' Party (PT) the demonstrations were smaller than anticipated.
AMERICAS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Brazil
theintelligencer.com

Brazil protests show low street support for impeachment push

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Turnout at protests across Brazil against President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday was far smaller than rallies the president called earlier this week, underscoring that pressure from the streets remains insufficient to drive efforts seeking his impeachment. Many of those protesting dressed all in white, as...
BUSINESS
9&10 News

Mass Protests Held Against Brazil President Bolsonaro

Thousands took the streets in Brazil on Sunday to protest against President Jair Bolsonaro. The demonstrations were organized by opposition groups to show their frustration with the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and corruption allegations. Some political parties called for more protests in October. The biggest protests took place...
ADVOCACY
US News and World Report

Bolsonaro Emerges as Risk Factor for Brazil IPO Pipeline

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Competition, the pandemic and sectoral demand are common challenges facing companies planning initial public offerings (IPOs), but Brazilian companies have started to flag a new risk: political upheaval from far-right President Jair Bolsonaro. Cosmetics maker Coty and retailer Cencosud's Brazilian units included the risk of a...
ECONOMY
ktwb.com

Argentina’s Peronists under pressure after primary defeat

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina’s ruling Peronist party was on the defensive on Monday after a bruising congressional primary result saw the center-left coalition lose ground in a number of key seats, including the battleground of Buenos Aires province. The chief of staff, Santiago Cafiero, defended the government, saying that...
POLITICS
Bolivar Commercial

One that Buffon electronic Yanomami can teach the Bolsonaro about organic beauty

Two extraordinary books about a normal world, very different electronic yet twinned, arrive at hand about Brazilians. Almost three centuries separate operating system Enlightenment projects that gave rise to them, however their encounter in this dark 2021 emits a spark that should be kindled. The first Organic Story, about Georges-Louis...
SCIENCE
Reason.com

Biden's Vaccine Mandate Is the Latest Sign of the Presidency Becoming a Monarchy

President Joe Biden's national vaccine mandate sparked a lot of debate and set political seismometers jumping even more frantically than usual. Most commentary has focused on two issues: Is forcing people to take vaccines a good idea, and will the courts sign off on the government's authority to do so? Those are great discussions to have, though anything involving "forcing people" should be a non-starter by default. But another important question is raised by the president's gambit to displace the Afghanistan fiasco from the headlines: How, in the United States, can one guy just impose his preferred policies, whether they're good, bad, or indifferent?
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy