Soccer

Are Young Female Athletes Taking More Hits to the Head?

By Randy Dotinga
MedPage Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReports of head injuries appeared to have surged in young female athletes over a 19-year period, a researcher reported. The number of female athletes, ages 14-18, who were treated for sports-related concussions and closed-head injuries at U.S. emergency departments (ED) more than tripled, from nearly 10,000 in the year 2000 to over 30,000 in 2019, according to Kevin Pirruccio, MD, a resident at Yale-New Haven Hospital in Connecticut.

